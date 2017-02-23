Kumkum Bhagya 23 February 2017 full episode written update: Abhi finds Pragya in his bathroom and is shocked. Kumkum Bhagya 23 February 2017 full episode written update: Abhi finds Pragya in his bathroom and is shocked.

Dadi sends Pragya into Abhi’s bathroom to get an ointment from there. Daasi’s foot got hurt and she is screaming due to pain. Pragya hurriedly goes to Abhi’s room. Pragya thinks that Abhi is outside and she enters his bathroom. There she finds Abhi in bathing gown. Abhi is shocked to see Pragya and scolds her. Pragya says she had no idea that he was in there and that she just came to get medicine for Daasi. They start talking.

When Pragya gets delayed, Dadi comes to Abhi’s room looking for Pragya and Abhi. Dadi hears Abhi’s voice so she goes near the bathroom and asks Abhi about Pragya. Abhi and Pragya get scared. Abhi lies that Pragya has gone to the kitchen to bring coffee for him. Dadi thinks that Abhi is talking to someone in the bathroom. But, Abhi says there is nobody. Dadi leaves.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Abhi asks Pragya to leave, he also checks if the lines Pragya wrote in the Valentine’s card are true or she just casually wrote it. Pragya asks if they were true, then what would be his reply. Abhi is about to express something, but they hear Tanu’s voice as she comes to show Abhi’s wedding sherwani to him. Abhi again gets scared because if Tanu caught him with Pragya in the bathroom, then he is sure to be beaten up by Tanu.

Tanu assumes that Abhi is in the bathroom and she stands outside and starts discussing her wedding plans. Abhi decides that he will go out and take Tanu out of the room so that Pragya can escape from there. But, he puts his foot on Pragya’s foot, which makes Pragya scream. Tanu hears it and asks who is inside. Pragya says that she is there, but without Abhi. She says that she is using the bathroom as no other bathroom is free. Tanu screams and shouts at her. Tanu asks her to stay away from her would be husband. She is soon to be his wedded wife and she will not allow Pragya to come near him. She will not even allow Abhi to take Pragya’s name. Abhi sees Pragya in tears. He says that he is sorry for Tanu’s behaviour and he doesn’t like anyone raising the voice on his best friend. He consoles Pragya and asks her to smile.

Also read | Kumkum Bhagya 22nd February 2017 full episode written update: Tanu warns Abhi about cheating her with Pragya

Tanu angrily leaves Abhi’s room and finds Dadi outside. Dadi scolds Tanu for shouting and taking Pragya’s name. Tanu says that she has found Pragya in Abhi’s bathroom, which is not acceptable. Dadi says that Pragya is in the kitchen, it is Abhi who is there in the bathroom. Tanu gets shocked.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd