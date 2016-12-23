Kumkum Bhagya 23 December 2016 full episode written update: Tanu is arrested, charged with possessing drugs

Kumkum Bhagya 23 December 2016 full episode written update: Aalia is shocked to know that Tanu is in jail. When she comes to release Tanu, she gets a scolding from Purab in Kumkum Bhagya. Kumkum Bhagya 23 December 2016 full episode written update: Aalia is shocked to know that Tanu is in jail. When she comes to release Tanu, she gets a scolding from Purab in Kumkum Bhagya.

Abhi and Pragya are on the way to Mumbai. Abhi keeps on doing idiotic things in the car. Pragya wonders what Tanu had given him with the drinks. Abhi opens his shirt’s button and gets close to Pragya. It is getting difficult to handle him. He asks Pragya to sing a lullaby for him and rests in Pragya’s lap. Tanu is in the jail and crying for help. She requests the inspector to let her call her friend Aalia. She tells Aalia that she got arrested and both Purab and Pragya ditched her. She requests her to come and release her. Aalia gets angry at her and says she is helping Tanu for the last time. Dadi calls Sarla to tell her about Abhi and Pragya’s well being. Dadi is eagerly waiting for them. Dadi knows that Abhi is drunk but she knows that Pragya will handle him easily.

Abhi starts shouting that he is hungry, he wants to have something right now. Pragya asks the driver to stop the car and takes Abhi to a roadside restaurant and feeds him some food. Pragya is talking very nicely as if to a kid while serving food to him. Abhi asks Pragya about the kids. He says that Pragya likes kids very much and what name she would like to give to her own child. Pragya recalls that she and Abhi decided to put their first girl child’s name ‘Abhigya’. She tells Abhi. Abhi cracks joke after hearing the name, he is still under the influence of alcohol.

Aalia meets Purab near the police station. Purab pulls Aalia’s leg and tells her to let Tanu stay in the jail for some more days. Aalia shouts at him and says that Purab has done a very immoral thing by getting Tanu arrested on such charges. Purab shouts back and tells Tanu deserves to be in the jail as she drugged Abhi in the hotel suite. He says that he is happy that Tanu is in the jail and he would be happier when he will see Aalia in the jail. He tells that this would be the result if Aalia and Tanu will not stop doing nasty things.

Abhi meets two persons in the Dhaba, they know Abhi very well, so they call Pragya bhabhiji. Abhi notices it and tells Pragya that they are also drunk. Pragya smiles.

