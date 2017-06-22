Kumkum Bhagya 22nd June 2017 full episode written update: Abhi proposes to Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya 22nd June 2017 full episode written update: Pragya comes there and Abhi asks her if she’ll take care of him the same way for whole life Kumkum Bhagya 22nd June 2017 full episode written update: Pragya comes there and Abhi asks her if she’ll take care of him the same way for whole life

Nikhil gets to know that Abhi and Pragya have run away and says what has happened is not right. The contract killer says it’s because of his goons so he shouldn’t say anything to him. They make a new plan to catch them.

There at temple a priest reaches there along with his daughter and Abhi asks him if he knows how to get someone married. He says of course, every priest knows that. Abhi asks him to get him married right away. The priest’s daughter asks him if it’s a love marriage and excitedly asks where she is. Abhi says she’ll come from outside. She gets even more excited to know that it’ll be a surprise for her.

Abhi and the girl do all the decorations. Pragya comes there and Abhi asks her if she’ll take care of him the same way for whole life. Pragya says yes and Abhi says then it won’t be possible for her to do that being his secretary and shows her the “mandap”. Abhi takes her downstairs and says that she must be thinking that such a big rockstar is proposing to her in such simple manner. He adds that be it out of mercy or out of love but let him know if she’ll marry him. Abhi asks her if she will be able to handle him life long. Pragya gets very happy and hugs him. She says a “No” would be the biggest mistake of her life and she can spend her whole life if she could get to be his wife for a single day. Abhi says he was bit scared.

The priest’s daughter comes to call them and says that all arrangements have been made Abhi says they’ll change and come. Pragya gets confused and he tells her that Raghubir had given them gifts and they should check that.

Raghubir regains consciousness and thinks that Abhi and Pragya must have reached the temple in the jungle and goes to look out for them. A man comes to meet Tannu while she is in Aaliya’s room and Tannu asks him if he has brought what she had asked him for. He gives a packet to her and leaves. Tannu opens it and takes out the engagement pictures of her and Abhi and starts talking to them. She says Abhi can not find someone like her who can save his life. Meanwhile, Aaliya comes in and asks her what she is up to and tells her that Abhi is with Pragya and he is not going to marry her now and asks Tannu to accept that.

Purab reaches Raghubir’s home along with the police who tell him that no one in the village have seen them. Purab says he’s been knocking on the door of this house but no one is answering, which happened to be Raghubir’s house while Raghubir is out in jungle. The priest’s daughter says to Pragya that she is looking very pretty but make-up and jewellery are missing. She adds that Pragya need not worry that this is “Mata ka mandir” and they’ll find something here definitely. She looks around and finds some jewellery and apparel. Pragya reminisces when her mom told her that all these marriage rituals are very auspicious and important to all the couple’s as this makes their relation even more strong.

