Kumkum Bhagya 22 September full episode written update: Alia and Tanu are enraged to see Munni go against their permission

Purab apologises to Abhi for denying to come and live with him but Abhi rebukes him by asking why does he have to come home when he once said no to it. Purab says that he’s shocked to hear about the attack and is worried about Abhi more now. Abhi hugs Purab and tells them to pack up and leave with them.

Mitali informs Tanu and Alia that Pragya is bringing Purab and Disha in their house and the family is holding a celebration. This enrages Alia and Tanu starts ranting about Munni trying to take over the house and kicking them out. Alia asks her to stop and not make her angry any more.

Dadi welcomes Purab and Disha along with Abhi and Pragya with an aarti. Mitali takes their pictures while entering the house. Pragya goes into the kitchen and starts cooking. Tanu calls her to come and talk to Alia as Alia is extremely angry. Pragya jerks her hands off and says that she’ll talk directly with Alia and not Tanu. Tanu feels that she just encountered Pragya’s soul somehow in Munni.

Everybody is delighted to have dinner cooked by Pragya for Purab and Disha’s welcome. Abhi teases Pragya and says that he wants to give Dadi the good news before Purab and Disha do. Pragya has to sit but there’s no chair so Abhi makes her sit on his lap. Everybody starts teasing them and Pragya runs away after feeling shy

Alia pulls in Pragya inside her room and starts asking why did she have to bring Purab and Disha back home. She asks if she wanted to make her feel jealous knowing that she loves Purab too much. She also tells Pragya that she was the one to burn down Purab’s house before their wedding night. Pragya says that she’s doing a blunder with these tricks but Alia says that she cannot die a little bit everyday seeing Purab and Disha. Alia picks up the knife and threatens to kill one of her kids.

