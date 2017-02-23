Kumkum Bhagya 22nd February 2017 full episode written update: Tanu warns Abhi about cheating her with Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya 22 February 2017 full episode written update: Abhi is in a dilemma, he is thinking who will be a better life partner for him, Pragya or Tanu. Kumkum Bhagya 22 February 2017 full episode written update: Abhi is in a dilemma, he is thinking who will be a better life partner for him, Pragya or Tanu.

The episode starts when Abhi is asking Pragya to come out as she is hiding under the bed. Pragya comes out. Just then, a bat enters Abhi’s room. They scream out of fear and jump over the bed. The bat comes near them. Abhi covers Pragya and himself with the bed cover. Abhi asks Pragya to open the window and send the bat out of the room. Pragya dares Abhi to do that. But, they are so scared that they keep lying on the bed under the sheet. Abhi asks Pragya to stay there till morning as it doesn’t look like that the bat will leave the place. Pragya says she cannot as Sarla worries a lot when she stays here in the night. Tanu is looking for Abhi everywhere as she has plans to take him out and celebrate the Valentine’s Day. She enters Abhi’s room and sees Abhi and Pragya lying on the bed with their bodies covered under a single sheet. She takes it in a wrong way and shouts at Abhi. She cries and says how can Abhi do this with her, how can he romance with Pragya on Valentine’s Day.

Aalia sees Purab smiling and thinking something. She taunts him that his plans to unite Abhi and Pragya are meaningless. Purab says that Aalia is blind, she can’t see Abhi’s caring attitude towards Pragya. Aalia says that she will ensure Abhi and Tanu get married in next 7 days. And, also suggests Purab to do something for Pragya as she will be alone after Abhi’s marriage with Tanu. She says Purab’s way is open, he can also marry Pragya. Purab raises his hand, but controls himself. Aaliya smiles and says she knows he will not hit her i.e. she still loves him. Purab leaves and thinks that he should push Abhi more.

Also read | Kumkum Bhagya 21st February 2017 full episode written update: Pragya notices Abhi’s behaviour has become soft towards her

Next day, Purab goes for a morning jog with Abhi. He checks whether Abhi expressed his feelings to Pragya last night. He says that it is confirmed that Pragya loves Abhi as it is written in the card. Abhi says by that logic Tanu also loves him as she also wrote a loving message in the card. Purab feels that Abhi is unnecessary losing time. Abhi makes some excuse and goes from there. Abhi is in a dilemma, he is thinking who will be a better life partner for him, Pragya or Tanu. Also, if he is marrying Tanu then why should he make Pragya fall in love with him.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd