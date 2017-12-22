Kumkum Bhagya 22 December 2017 full episode written update: Sangram Singh catches Abhi, Pragya, Purab and Disha

Kumkum Bhagya 22 December 2017 full episode written update: Simolika thinks of asking Dadi and Dasi about Abhi’s whereabouts. Kumkum Bhagya 22 December 2017 full episode written update: Simolika thinks of asking Dadi and Dasi about Abhi’s whereabouts.

Abhi, Pragya, Purab and Disha are looking for a way to get away from Sangram Singh’s place when Abhi suggests they can take the jeep they used for coming there. Pragya says this idea should’ve clicked to her and Abhi says he is smarter than her that’s why he got this idea. Purab and Disha ask them to save these fights for Mumbai and ask them to hurry up.

There Sangram Singh is excited to be getting married to Disha when his goons start asking him for selfie with their sister in law while he’ll be putting vermilion into bride’s forehead. Sangram feels shy while removing the veil from the bride’s face when and the goons encourage him to remove it at once. Sangram Singh removes the veil and all of them are shocked to see their goon there. He tells them how all this happened when another goon comes there and tells them that even Purab is not there. Sangram Singh gets too angry and scolds his goons. He asks them to catch them all as they must not have gone too far.

They all go after them and do water firing at Abhi, Pragya, Purab and Disha. Sangram Singh finally succeeds in catching them and takes them back to his place. He ties them all up and says he’ll marry Disha any how and they all have to face bad consequences for what they did. Disha gets scared and pleads him to not harm her family and says she’ll marry him. Sangram Singh says to Abhi that how dare he do all this in his area, Abhi calls him a dog and says he is a lion. The goons tie them up and the one who became the bride says to Abhi that he’ll tie him tight. Abhi says it’s better for him or else he’ll make him marry all the remaining goons.

There Simolika reaches Mehra mansion and thinks of asking Dadi and Dasi about whereabouts of Abhi. She then hesitates thinking that they’ll back question her. She thinks she has very less time to complete her mission. Meanwhile Chachai comes there and asks Dadi if she could connect to Abhi and Pragya. Dadi says she has been trying since morning but none of them is answering. Dadi says it’s a wedding over there and they must be busy there and they should not bother.

Simolika thanks God that she didn’t ask them. Chachaji asks Dadi and Dasi if they have seen Mitali as the kids are still roaming undressed and it’s their school time already. Mitali comes there and doesn’t recognise anyone for a moment. She then tells them that she drank the juice Simolika gave her and she fell there unconscious. Simolika says Dadi gave her that juice and she is indirectly blaming Dadi. Simolika diverts her and no one even pays attention to what Mitali was saying.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd