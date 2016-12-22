Kumkum Bhagya 22 December 2016 full episode written update: Pragya and Purab rescue Abhi, leave Tanu behind

Pragya leaves Tanu at the police station and tells her that she deserves to be in jail. Purab is worried about Abhi as he has been drugged by Tanu. Pragya leaves Tanu at the police station and tells her that she deserves to be in jail. Purab is worried about Abhi as he has been drugged by Tanu.

Pragya and Purab come to the police station to release Abhi. He is still high, under the influence of drugs. Pragya finds him in the lock up. Abhi sees her and tells Pragya that he misses her a lot. Pragya asks Purab to meet the inspector and get Abhi released. Purab introduces himself as Abhi’s brother and Pragya as Abhi’s wife to the police. He tells them that Abhi is innocent and they have come to rescue him. The inspector refuses to help and says that he will first find out whether Tanu is married to Abhi or not as she claimed that they are husband and wife. Pragya tells him that Pragya is Abhi’s wife and she can show the evidence. Pragya shows her marriage pictures and the marriage certificate to prove that Abhi is married to Pragya and not Tanu. The inspector gets convinced and frees Abhi.

DANGAL MOVIE REVIEW

Tanu is also behind the bars, she asks Pragya to release her too. Pragya tells her that she will not do that, she wants Tanu to be punished. Pragya says that once Abhi will know what Tanu did to him in the hotel suite, he will end all relations with Tanu. She scolds her for making Abhi drunk. She tells the inspector that she doesn’t know who this girl is and takes Abhi from the police station. Tanu cries and repents.

Purab informs Dadi that they managed to save Abhi and the situation is under control. Dadi becomes happy. Mitali hears it and informs Aalia that her plan has again failed and Pragya is bringing Abhi back from Lonavala. Aalia is baffled and gets worried.

More from the world of Entertainment:

When Purab finds Abhi behaving weirdly, he checks what he had earlier. Abhi says that he had wine in the night and also he tells that Tanu had mixed some capsule in the wine. Purab asks Pragya to leave with Abhi in the car and Purab will come later. He asks Pragya to be careful and he will come after meeting the inspector.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd