Kumkum Bhagya 21st July 2017 full episode written update: Abhi allows Aaliya and Tanu to stay in his house.

Abhi says to Aaliya he isn’t throwing them out because they have brought Pragya, so it is better for them to move out by themselves. Aaliya says she doesn’t want a place in this house but in their hearts, she says she craves for his caring as after their parents she was addicted to his caring. She tells Tanu that they should go as she thinks Abhi won’t forgive them. Munni thinks what a great actor Aaliya is while she is acting like she is unconscious.

As Aaliya and Tannu are walking out Abhi asks Robin to get water and he sprinkles it on Munni’s face. She is then conscious and calls out to Tanu and Aaliya and asks where they are going. Aaliya and Tanu run towards her and Aaliya says she is so happy that she is conscious and pleads her to forgive her and Tanu joins her. Munni says it’s good that they have realised their mistake and sometimes even this is enough.

Abhi, Purab and Dadi are shocked to see this and Abhi asks Pragya why did she attempt suicide. Munni says she wasn’t seeing any ray of hope and fumbles while Aaliya puts a hand on her shoulder and she completes the dialogue given to her by Aaliya somehow.

Aaliya does a drama and asks Tanu to leave once she bids goodbye to everyone in the house. She asks Dadi to forgive her and one by one asks for forgiveness from Dasi, Tata Ji, Tayi Ji and Raj. She asks Dadi to take care of Abhi and Dasi to take care of Dadi. As they walk out Munni again calls for them and thanks them for saving her family by saving her life. She asks Abhi to forgive them if he really loves her. Dadi says he won’t forgive them as they are no less then snakes. Munni says they are young and elders are supposed to forgive their young ones. Dasi also says they shouldn’t be forgiven as they can’t change their character even if they claim to change their habits.

Munni says it’s never to late to realise the mistake when Mitali says but they don’t even come late as they have their late night parties. While Aaliya is on with her drama of shedding fake tears. Dadi asks Pragya to stop this as Abhi would never let them stay in the house but Munni says he will let them stay in house as his heart is bigger than his guitar. Abhi says fine, she can stay in house. Aaliya runs to hug him and says thank you “bhai” but Abhi says he has just allowed her to stay in the house but hasn’t forgiven her yet so she should stay away from him.

Munni says to Aaliya that he’ll eventually forgive her when she’ll stay in the house. Tanu asks Aaliya where will she go. Munni says she’ll also stay here till she makes her arrangements and then Munni says her head is paining and Aaliya asks Abhi to take her to room. There Abhi thinks of all those moments when Aaliya and Tanu tried to kill Pragya and wonders why Pragya let them stay here.

