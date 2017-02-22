Kumkum Bhagya 21st February 2017 full episode written update: Pragya notices Abhi’s behaviour has become soft towards her

Kumkum Bhagya 21st February 2017 full episode written update: Abhi tells Purab that Pragya cares for him, but that doesn’t prove that she loves him. Kumkum Bhagya 21st February 2017 full episode written update: Abhi tells Purab that Pragya cares for him, but that doesn’t prove that she loves him.

The episode starts with Abhi being lost in Pragya’s thoughts. Pragya knocks at his door. Abhi opens it and sneezes. Pragya has prepared kaadha for Abhi to get rid of cold. She forcibly makes him drink the kaadha. Abhi thinks that he is celebrating Valentine’s Day with Pragya by drinking the bitter drink. He complains that his tongue gets a bitter taste. Pragya leaves to get honey for him. Abhi says to Purab that Pragya cares for him, but that doesn’t prove that she loves him. Purab says that Pragya loves him that is why she went to get honey. Purab asks Abhi to go and propose to Pragya right now. Abhi says he is not going to propose till he is sure, else she will slap him. Tanu hears it and asks who will slap him. She asks Abhi to get a Valentine’s gift for her. Purab thinks how to unite Abhi and Pragya.

Dadi tells Pragya that she is very lucky to have such a good grandson. She shows her the bouquet which Abhi has given her. Pragya says that she also has received the gift and tells about the flower shower on her. Purab comes and says why she made Abhi drink bitter kaadha instead of chocolates on the Valentine’s Day. Dassi and Dadi tell them that they have decorated Abhi’s bed with flowers and kept a card there from Pragya’s side. Purab says now Abhi will think that Pragya is confessing her love to Abhi. Pragya says Abhi will think that she is desperate. She runs to remove the card from there.

Meanwhile, Abhi finds his room decorated. He is assumed that Tanu must have done it. He scolds Robin and says he is going to cut his 6 months salary as Robin allowed Tanu to enter his room. Robin says that Pragya has done it. Abhi gets surprised, he asks Robin to leave and also promises a raise in his salary and bonus. Robin was told by Purab to take Pragya’s name. Abhi happily reads the card. He goes to the bathroom and plans to show his love to her. Pragya enters to take back the card. Abhi comes from the bathroom and finds Pragya hiding under the bed.

