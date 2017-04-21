Kumkum Bhagya 21st April 2017 full episode written update: Pragya doesn’t want to cheat Abhi

Kumkum Bhagya 21st April 2017 full episode written update: Pragya goes through a mental battle about right and wrong. Kumkum Bhagya 21st April 2017 full episode written update: Pragya goes through a mental battle about right and wrong.

The episode starts with Purab trying to convince Pragya to replace Tanu in the mandap. Pragya says it is morally incorrect, she doesn’t want to hurt Abhi. After the marriage, when Abhi gets to know that he is being cheated by Purab and Pragya, then he will feel bad. Just then, Nikhil opens the door and everyone gets alerted. Purab asks Nikhil why he came here. Nikhil makes excuses that he just came to give his good wishes to everyone. Purab asks him to go to Abhi and give whatever he wants. Nikhil doubts that Team Pragya is planning something. He tries to overhear their conversation, but Purab catches him and scolds him.

Dadi takes Pragya near the mandap and says that Pragya will not be able to see Abhi applying sindoor to Tanu. This marriage will only ruin her and Abhi’s life if she doesn’t agree with them. She is doing her duty to protect Abhi from Aalia and Tanu. Now, everything depends on Pragya. Purab, Dassi and Dadi all start making Pragya understand that she has to sit in the place of the bride at the mandap. Otherwise, Tanu and Aalia will win. To teach them a lesson, they have to follow this path. To do a right thing, sometimes good people have to take the wrong path. Everything is fair in love and war. This is her right and duty to save her marriage from bad people.

Also read | Kumkum Bhagya 20th April 2017 full episode written update: Tanu invites Nikhil to keep a watch on Team Pragya

Pragya is puzzled, she is not able to decide between good and bad. Dadi says that Abhi can get depressed after marriage as he loves Pragya, but cannot live with her. Moreover, Tanu can never be an understanding wife, she is marrying Abhi just to get the status. She will continue having a relationship with Nikhil post marriage. Abhi doesn’t deserve such a marriage. Pragya finally agrees but shows doubts about being able to dress like Tanu and replacing her in front of her mother and Aalia. Dadi and others start cheering and assure that they will make all the arrangements.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd