Kumkum Bhagya 21 September full episode written update: Pragya resolves the tiff between Purab and Abhi like always

Pummi comes and informs the whole family that Purab and Disha are living in a hotel and not their house. She further says that they seemed dull unlike a newly married couple and doubts that they’re hiding something from them. They’re anxious about what possible problem they might be facing and plan to go meet them. Pragya convinces Abhi to talk to Purab and goes along with him to talk to Disha. Alia is angered that Munni had to do this and tries to bring Purab back in the house.

Tanu keeps ranting about Munni and her antics, while Alia threatens to harm Munni’s kids if she does anything against her will. She won’t let Purab and Disha live in their house happily. Purab tells Disha that he won’t share anything with Abhi or his family as they get deeply affected by it. Abhi comes to see them with Pragya. Abhi just asks Disha about the reason that they had to come to the hotel. She explains what happened and says that they didn’t want to trouble them. Abhi forces Purab to come home, but Purab refuses to become a burden.

Purab says that its practically impossible to live at their place, while Abhi shuns his argument. Abhi finally asks Purab if he’s willing to come and Purab just says no to it. Abhi says that if he doesn’t want to come then they have no relation with each other. Abhi prepares to leave, but Pragya stops him so that she can talk to Purab. Dadi and Mitali are convinced about the fact that Pragya will be able to bring Purab and Disha home as she’s always rational about solving problems.

Pragya tells Purab that Abhi was attacked in the morning. Purab is shocked to know that and asks why wasn’t he told this before. Pragya says that they did the same thing that Purab and Disha did. This could even break their relationship and this is when Purab says that he wont let this happen. He promises to find the person who attacked Abhi and stand by him.

