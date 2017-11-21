Kumkum Bhagya 21 November 2017 full episode written update: Pragya makes Tannu and Aaliya fall into their own trap

Kumkum Bhagya 21 November 2017 full episode written update: Pragya gets out of her room and pretends to talk to Inspector and thanks him for finding the children. Kumkum Bhagya 21 November 2017 full episode written update: Pragya gets out of her room and pretends to talk to Inspector and thanks him for finding the children.

Abhi and Pragya are arguing when she spills water on his t-shirt and Abhi says she did it intentionally. She says she was just going to the kitchen. She asks him to go and change but he says why would he go. She says then he can stay here and she’ll get him new shirt. Abhi says she need not touch his shirt and Abhi goes. Pragya thinks it’s good that he didn’t go downstairs and now she has to think what to do with Aaliya and Tannu.

Simolika scolds her servant for being late by 2 minutes 56 second and threatens her that she knows what she can do. She leave sand Simolika thinks of wearing some bad clothes to look poor and needy and feels pity on Pragya for letting her into her house and thinks that she has no clue that she has adopted a snake who will bite her husband and eat up her kumkum.

Aaliya is standing by the stairs and thinks that she can’t wait to see Munni being thrown out of the house and when Mitali is about to climb the stairs she stops her and asks her to go and prepare breakfast for Raj to make peace between her and Raj’s relationship.

Mitali asks how is she so worried for her but Aaliya manages to get her away from there but Mitali finds it weird that Aaliya is waiting by the stairs just because robin has asked her to wait.

Pragya gets out of her room and pretends to talk to Inspector and thanks him for finding the children and says now she’ll provide them with the proofs against Aaliya and Tannu. Tannu overhears and runs to tell Aaliya and slips on the oil spilled on the stairs by them for Pragya and falls over Aaliya. Everyone gathers up and asks how she fell and Tannu says she fell from the stairs and Dasi says she already had fallen standards. Aaliya asks robin to take Tannu to her room and Pragya accompanies them and says to Tannu that she must leave as she has to be with abhi all the time. Simolika enters house and wild winds start blowing and Dadi and Dasi worries that some mishappening is about to happen.

Simolika thinks it’s good they should be afraid as she is no less than a storm.

Mitali asks Dadi if she noticed that the storm and Simolika entered together but Dadi shuts her up and says she is the one who saved Abhi’s life.

Pragya takes Simolika to her room and hands over Abhi’s work to her and says that she might be a secretary to Abhi and for everyone else but she needs to do something more for her and goes to lock the door. Simolika thinks she has no clue what she is doing by making her as Abhi’s shadow.

