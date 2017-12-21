Kumkum Bhagya 21 December 2017 full episode written update: Abhi-Pragya try to escape Sangram’s trap with Disha-Purab

Kumkum Bhagya 21 December 2017 full episode written update Kumkum Bhagya 21 December 2017 full episode written update

Pandit is chanting the mantras and Sangram Singh is happy that he is getting married to Disha. Abhi tries to sneak out when one of the goons finds him suspicious and calls for him and asks where he is going. Abhi starts coughing and says he has got infection and they might catch the same so he is staying away from them and saving their lives. The goon says he is right and thanks him for saving their life.

There Pragya goes to untie Purab and he asks her how she is here and asks her to untie him fast as he needs to go and save Disha from marrying Sangram Singh. Pragya says she is here only and Disha comes out. While she is still untying him Disha tells her that one of the goon is coming upstairs and they hide. The goon asks Purab if someone was there as he saw someone and as he walks towards Pragya and Disha, Purab starts shouting in pain and the goon goes to him and asks him to stay quiet as he is disturbing the pheras.

There pandit asks the bride and the groom to stand up for the pheras but the bride doesn’t stand and Abhi gets scared that he would expose him. Abhi goes to him and asks him to stand up and he gets up. Sangram Singh says how come she agreed to him but not Sangram. Abhi says it’s the bonding between them and all the goons suggest to click selfies.

The goon upstairs asks Purab to stay quiet and he is going for the selfie. Sangram Singh gets done with the pheras and the pandit asks him to put the vermilion to the bride but the bride nods and says no. Sangram Singh wonders why she is saying no now after the whole thing and the goons ask him to pose for the selfie while putting the vermilion.

Pragya unties Purab and they all wait for Abhi. Abhi comes there and gets into stupid jokes and then later on they decide to leave. They all try to find a the exit gate and Abhi and Purab ask Disha and Pragya to hide behind a sofa till they get rid of the goons at the exit door.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd