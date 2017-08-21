Kumkum Bhagya 21st August full episode written update: Purab proposes Disha for marriage

Kumkum Bhagya 21st August full episode written update: Purab gets down on his knees and asks Disha if she would accept him with Bulbul’s memories. And Disha says yes. Kumkum Bhagya 21st August full episode written update: Purab gets down on his knees and asks Disha if she would accept him with Bulbul’s memories. And Disha says yes.

Purab locks himself in a room and decides that he won’t marry anyone because he is happy with Bulbul’s memories while Abhi is knocking at the door to get him out of the room and talk to him.

Tanu goes to Aaliya and tells her that Purab had resolved their problem as he himself doesn’t want to marry her. Aaliya says she knew only Purab can take her out of any problem.

There Disha feels helpless and cries in the corner while Dadi, Dasi, Raj and Munni feel helpless looking at her condition. Munni goes to console her and as she puts hand on her shoulder Disha hugs her and when she realises she apologizes and says she knows no one here and better would be if she had married Sangram Singh, atleast her family would have been around then. Aaliya and Tanu get happy to see her crying.

Abhi asks Purab to open the door or else he’ll break in. Abhi breaks the glass and opens the door. Abhi asks Purab what he thinks he is doing and asks why had he brought her here if he didn’t wish to marry her. Purab says he just wanted to save her from Sangram Singh and Abhi says if he’ll leave her she’ll meet so many Sangram Singhs here and who will save her from them, atleast her family could’ve saved her from Sangram Singh. Purab asks him how can he marry her and how can he give her Bulbul’s place in his life. Abhi shouts and says Bulbul is dead and she is no more in his life. Abhi says to him that Disha could have run from halfway but she trusted him and have come this long with him with some hope.

Munni comes there and asks if she should get the bride ready and Purab says yes. Munni goes to Disha and asks her to get ready but Disha says she can’t marry Purab as he doesn’t want to. Abhi comes there and says who told her that he doesn’t want to. Disha says if he had wanted then he wouldn’t have behaved the way he did. Purab comes there and gets down on his knees and proposes to Disha and asks if she would accept him with Bulbul’s memories. And Disha says yes.

Mitali goes to Aaliya and Tanu while they are celebrating and Mitali tells them that Purab and Disha have agreed to marry each other.

