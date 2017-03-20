Kumkum Bhagya 20th March 2017 full episode written update: Abhi and Pragya celebrate Holi

Kumkum Bhagya 20th March 2017 full episode written update: Abhi plans to make Pragya intoxicated with bhaang. Kumkum Bhagya 20th March 2017 full episode written update: Abhi plans to make Pragya intoxicated with bhaang.

The episode starts with Abhi shouting at Pragya for applied colour on him despite being warned. Abhi asks Pragya to leave the house right now, he drags her to the exit door. Tanu is very happy to see Pragya getting pulled by Abhi. This is what she always wanted to see. Pragya is repeatedly saying sorry, but Abhi is so angry that in front of everyone he insults her. He says that Pragya has crossed the limit, she is just a friend not a family. Pragya turns with a heavy heart and move towards the gate. Suddenly, Abhi fills the bucket and pours the coloured water on Pragya. She is shocked and so is Dadi, Aalia, Tanu and others. Abhi says this is his rockstar style. Everyone laughs. Tanu is irritated and looks at Aalia.

Pragya recalls Abhi’s trick last year and tells Abhi that something is in her eyes which is troubling her. Abhi gets worried and checks her eyes. He asks Tanu to get clean water for Pragya. Pragya fools him and takes the revenge by putting a lot of colour on Abhi. Everyone hoots for them. Dadi gives blessings to Pragya and Abhi. Abhi asks Dadi to give a kind blessing to Tanu too, so that, she will understand what Abhi is thinking, when he is in a bad mood and when is acting. Tanu get irritated. She sees Abhi applying colour on Pragya through his cheeks. She gets offended and tells Abhi that she doesn’t like all this.

Abhi plays Holi with everyone. Nikhil comes in ‘dhol wala’ get up to kill Purab. The whole family and guests start dancing over the dhol beats. Nikhil secretly takes Tanu aside and applies colour on her. Tanu is also not able to identify him, he tells her that now everyone is busy playing Holi, he will not miss the chance to kill Purab. Tanu alerts him about Janki amma who is taking care of Purab. There, Daasi takes Janki out of Purab’s room. She insists her to celebrate Holi with everyone.

Abhi plans to make Pragya intoxicated with bhaang. He forces her to have another glass of thandai. Pragya finds something suspicious. She pretends that she took Abhi’s thandai but actually she fooled him and drank a normal thandai. Abhi wants to see Pragya doing weird things after getting intoxicated.

