Kumkum Bhagya 20th June 2017 full episode written update: Abhi and Pragya run towards the jungle

Kumkum Bhagya 20th June 2017 full episode written update: Contract killer leaves Raghubir’s house. Kumkum Bhagya 20th June 2017 full episode written update: Contract killer leaves Raghubir’s house.

The contract killer goes downstairs to check who has knocked the door and asks Damroo to check who is under the sheets. He finds downstairs that it was another goon who came to check the house. Meanwhile Raghubir asks Damroo to lie to him and protect himself from catching the disease. Damroo and the other goon also come downstairs and the contract killer asks him why he has come downstairs. He says he has checked the girl and it’s not the same girl. While the contract killer gets a call from Nikhil who asks him what he is up to. He says he’s here to kill them and he’ll do that as soon as he finds them. Raghubir gets scared but they all leave.

There at home everyone has encircled Tannu and asks about the whereabouts of Abhi and Pragya. They say that they know Tannu is responsible for the kidnapping. Aaliya comes there and Tannu tells her that Dasi and Jaanki have kept her unconscious because of the doubt that they have on her. There Abhi and Pragya get relaxed along with Raghubir when the goons leave. They both get into sweet arguments about a cockroach in the room.

At home Dadi says to Aaliya that she has kept Jaanki and Dasi locked up in the room for the whole night. Aaliya asks her if she has any proof that Tannu has kidnapped Pragya and Abhi. She says she can also blame that Sarla has kidnapped them because she knew no one would accept Pragya. Aaliya then says that they should now stop playing the blame game.

Abhi and Pragya get ready to leave and see off Raghubir when he asks them to wait and goes to get a gift for them from his room. In the room he brings out a saree of his wife and brings out a dress for Abhi as well. He tries to convince Abhi that Pragya is the best for him and he shouldn’t delay getting married to her. Pragya tries to refuse to accept the gift but he asks her to not say anything.

Meanwhile the contract killer is standing at the entrance of the village when he gets a call from Nikhil and he yells at him that he is not finding them to keep them with him but to kill him. While Damroo and the other goon are discussing about the diseases the girl had, the contract killer asks what is the matter. Damroo says they are discussing how can a girl can have TB and diarrhea together. The contract killer asks the goon if he had checked under the bed to which he says yes. He asks Damroo if he had seen the face of the girl, Damroo says no. He says he got scared that he might catch any disease so he lied. The contract killer says he’ll kill Abhi and Pragya first and then he’ll kill them both.

Abhi and Pragya see them and run towards the jungle.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd