Kumkum Bhagya 20th July 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya and Tannu bring Munni to Abhi’s house

Kumkum Bhagya 20th July 2017 full episode written update: Abhi asks them what they did to Pragya but Dadi asks him to calm down and let the media leave.

Sarla is cooking Pragya’s favourite dish and misses her. She calls Dadi and asks her if she can talk to Pragya. Dadi says she is sleeping and sarla requests her to ask her to call back once she is up. Dasi asks Dadi why did she lie to Sarla as she is her mom and what if she gets to know everything. Dadi says she isn’t strong enough to tell her that her daughter is missing again. Dadi insists they shouldn’t have lied to Sarla.

Abhi comes to his room and hopes her message reaches to all his fans and any of them would help him get Pragya. He plays guitar and reminces all his memories with Pragya. “mera yaad Mila de saaiyan” plays in the background. Meanwhile Purab comes there and Abhi asks him if he found Pragya. Purab says social media has got the message and they’ll be able to find her by evening.

Abhi has tears in his eyes then Purab asks him to be strong as he was in the past month, he says he can even slap him if he’ll get so weak. He adds that of course he is not more than a manager and Abhi tells him to shut up and asks him to hug him and assure that all will be good. Aaliya and Tannu are in a car while Tannu is all tensed and says she is really scared and doesn’t know what will happen, as Munni ran away. Aaliya asks her to calm down and wait and watch. Tannu’s phone beeps and she asks Aaliya to check the message. Aaliya calmly reads out that Abhi has tweeted a prize money of ten lack for who’ll get him his wife. Aaliya says this is what she was waiting for, she was waiting for Abhi to be this desperate and now they’ll be the saviours. Aaliya explains a plan to Tannu and she gets really happy.

There Abhi had arranged a press conference and requests his fans to help him find Pragya when Aaliya and Tannu enter with Munni on wheelchair unconscious. Journalists ask Abhi why he called them when Pragya is there with his sister and his ex girlfriend. Aaliya says she’ll answer them, she says they read Abhi’s tweet about Pragya being alive and gone missing. They were happy that finally she can be in Abhi’s life but scared also. Then she adds they saw her on road. Tannu says she wanted to commit suicide by jumping in front of a truck.

Abhi asks them what they did to Pragya but Dadi asks him to calm down and let the media leave. Purab asks media to leave. Abhi then asks them what they did to Pragya, how can they get her home when they wanted to kill her. Aaliya says if she wanted to kill her then she wouldn’t have brought her here. Abhi asks her to stop her drama and reveal her game plan. Aaliya says she is saying the truth she was feeling guilty but when she got to know that Pragya is alive she saw a ray of hope and she just want to make him meet her. Aaliya acts innocent and pleads him to believe her that she is genuinely sorry but Abhi asks her to stop her nonsense and he won’t forgive them this time as he had always made a mistake by giving a chance to them. He says he is sure they have a game plan.

