Kumkum Bhagya 20th January 2017 full episode : Pragya shows her unwillingness to marry Purab.

The episode starts with Aalia telling Abhi that he gave a very good surprise to everyone. Abhi asks her to start preparing for the engagement. Tanu and Aalia congratulate Pragya, Tanu says Pragya is very lucky, it looks like she and Purab will get married before she marries Abhi. Aalia too teases her, she asks Pragya to call her family and spread the good news. Purab and Pragya are stunned. Dadi is also tensed. Tanu congratulates Aalia in the room. Aalia says that they showed the place to their enemies. Mitali comes and asks Aalia how she managed to do that. Aalia shares her plan with her. She says that Purab was planning to bring Abhi and Pragya closer, now the plan backfired on them.

There in Dadi’s room, Pragya is anxious and decides to tell Abhi that she and Purab were doing drama. This way, she can cancel the engagement. Dadi says that this can ruin their image in Abhi’s eyes. Dadi suggests them to allow her to tell Abhi that Pragya can’t marry Purab because she is Abhi’s wife. Pragya says they cannot do this, Abhi’s memory is still not back. It is too risky to say anything to him about past. Purab requests them not to panic, he assures that he will find some solution. Pragya says that what will happen if Sarla and Biji learn about it. They will not understand it. Purab says that he won’t let anything happen, he says they will not inform Sarla about it. Pragya says that who will stop Aalia, earlier also she has called Sarla. This time also, she must have called Sarla by now. Dadi worries too, she says Sarla will get hurt if she will hear the news.

Aalia and Tanu are enjoying their success. Tanu asks Aalia to call Sarla and take more pleasure. Aalia laughs and calls Sarla. She tells her about Pragya and Purab’s engagement and also that Abhi has announced it. Sarla’s heart sinks, she tells Biji about it. She says she knew that Purab’s plan will fail. Biji is shocked too. Tanu is very happy, she says she wants to kick Pragya out of the house.

Abhi is dropping Pragya home. Pragya tells him that she doesn’t want to be engaged and Abhi should have asked her before announcing her engagement date. Abhi says that he has given her the biggest happiness and she is blaming. Pragya says that she needs more time to know Purab well, she is not sure whether he will be a good life partner. Abhi says that he will take care of it, he will beat Purab if he troubles her. Pragya still shows her unwillingness. Abhi says that he wants Purab to be committed to her lifelong. He was not sure if Purab was serious about her or not. Abhi says that he cares for her and that is why he took this step.

Aalia call Abhi and asks him to share the good news with Sarla and Biji. She advises him to convince Sarla for Purab. Abhi agrees. Aalia puts down the call and says that they shall wait for the bomb to explode. Purab hears them.