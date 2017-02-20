Kumkum Bhagya 20th February 2017 full episode written update: Abhi plans the Valentine’s Day with Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya 20th February 2017 full episode written update: Abhi was just dreaming about getting gifts and flowers for Pragya Kumkum Bhagya 20th February 2017 full episode written update: Abhi was just dreaming about getting gifts and flowers for Pragya

The episode starts in Pragya’s room where Abhi is proposing Pragya with flowers and a ring in his hand. He says “I love you” and Pragya slaps him. Abhi is shocked and wakes up. He finds himself lying on his bed. After the conversation he had with Purab regarding Pragya, Abhi was just dreaming about getting gifts and flowers for Pragya and then visiting her house to propose to her. Abhi thinks that he should better confirm whether Pragya feels for him otherwise he will be embarrassed in front of her. Purab calls Abhi to check whether he proposed Pragya or not. Abhi tells him about his insecurity, he says that probably Purab assumes that Pragya also loves Abhi, but if she doesn’t then Abhi can be beaten up by his secretary. Purab scolds him and pushes him to go to Prgaya right now.

Abhi gets ready and goes to Dadi. He gives her flowers and says that she is his Valentine who gave him the love of both parents and grandmother. Dadi smiles and says all the days are Valentine’s Day for her and she will never stop loving her grandson. Abhi sneezes. Dadi asks Abhi to drink haldi milk and take care of himself.

Tanu, as per her plans, has bought bouquet and a card for Abhi. She is excited to celebrate Valentine’s Day with him. She dreams that Abhi will kiss her after receiving it. She finds Pragya there and plans to make her jealous. She asks her to read the card in which she has written romantic a message for Abhi. Pragya reads and feels bad. Tanu says that Pragya should stay away from them as they are soon getting married and will celebrate the Valentine’s Day today.

Tanu finds Abhi near the steps. She gives bouquet to him. Abhi takes it and sneezes. The flowers fall on Pragya’s head. Pragya is surprised to see who is throwing the flower petals on her. But, Tanu gets irritated, she somehow controls her anger and asks Abhi what he was doing. Abhi says that his health is not well and sneezes again. This time he sees Pragya standing downstairs. He gets lost in thoughts about her and goes to take the medicines. Pragya taunts Tanu about her expectations from Abhi. She says that Tanu’s intentions will never be successful. Abhi tells Dadi that he is very excited as he has found true love this Valentine’s and he is going to express his feelings to her. Dadi is happy to see him so excited. She prays for Abhi and tells Purab and Dasi about him.

