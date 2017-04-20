Kumkum Bhagya 20th April 2017 full episode written update: Tanu invites Nikhil to keep a watch on Team Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya 20th April 2017 full episode written update: Will Abhi get married to Tanu? Kumkum Bhagya 20th April 2017 full episode written update: Will Abhi get married to Tanu?

Abhi takes Dadi to his room and tells her that Pragya has locked herself in his dressing room. He says that Pragya is not coming out and that she is hurt. Dadi requests Pragya to come out and talk to them, but Pragya is unhappy. She says that she needs some alone time and that she will come out later. She says that she doesn’t want to talk to anyone. Dadi is sad seeing Pragya’s condition. Tanu’s mother comes and asks Abhi to come downstairs as the guests are waiting for him. They have to start the rituals. Abhi asks her to leave, says he will come in a few minutes.

Tanu has called Nikhil to her wedding. She takes him to a guest room and asks him to help her. Nikhil asks her what help she wants now that she is about to marry Abhi. Tanu says that Aalia is behaving differently. She keeps on pushing Pragya on Abhi just to enjoy Pragya’s sufferings. Tanu says that she is scared that Pragya can still plan something against Tanu and the marriage could be cancelled. Aalia is not listening to her, she is getting sadistic pleasure by playing such risky game. Nikhil agrees and says Aalia thinks that she is very smart and she always throws her decisions on their faces. He promises Tanu that he will shadow Pragya and her team. Aalia comes there and wonders who invited Nikhil to the wedding. She tells Tanu that it is very stupid to call her ex-boyfriend to the marriage. Tanu says that Nikhil will only keep an eye on Team Pragya and he will not let them play any tricks to cancel the marriage at the last minute. Aalia doesn’t like the idea, but she still agrees.

Also read | Kumkum Bhagya 19th April 2017 full episode written update: Abhi asks Pragya not to meet him post his marriage

There, Dadi is alone in Abhi’s room and tells Pragya that she is trying to make Dadi feel bad. Because of Dadi, she came here and now when Dadi is not able to get justice for her, she is trying to hurt herself and Dadi. Pragya gets emotional and comes out. Dadi takes Pragya to her room, where Purab and Daasi are waiting for them. There, Purab has made up his mind that by hook or by crook he will make Pragya win. He will get her to marry Abhi without anybody’s knowledge. Dadi also gets determined and says this is the only way to get Abhi back in Pragya’s life.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd