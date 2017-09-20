KumKum Bhagya 20 September full episode written update: Pragya challenges Alia to stop her from winning this game

KumKum Bhagya 20 September full episode written update: Pragya finally gets to meet Abhi and is back home. KumKum Bhagya 20 September full episode written update: Pragya finally gets to meet Abhi and is back home.

Tanu blatantly asks Munni about who’s helping her change so much. Munni just says that she’s been trying to be someone for so many days now that she just tried her best to fulfil their real wishes. Alia comes and Tanu asks her to check Munni’s body language now. Tanu keeps watching her and by then Pragya starts clarifying that it was Alia who wanted her to become completely like Pragya and adorn her personality. She adds that Tanu needs to know this well. Alia warns her and tells her to no act over smart as she’s the one who brought her here and will let her go. Pragya says that she won’t let her do any such thing as she has Abhi as her trump card. Alia is amused and challenges her to win against her.

Dadi, Pummy and Mitali tease Pragya for some good news regarding her pregnancy. She shies away and goes where Abhi catches her. Alia stops Tanu from disturbing her and gets to thinking about Munni becoming a stark personality like Pragya. She feels Munni is thinking exactly like Pragya and she will have to finish the drama very soon. She rudely asks Tanu to leave her room. Pragya is praying for Abhi’s safety while Abhi just got saved from running his car over a bed of nails. Some other person is stuck there, but he doubts if it was laid down for him. He spots somebody keeping an eye on him, but gets distracted by the driver.

Munni is thinking about her chutka chutki and about where they might be. She’s happy that Pragya has finally met her husband. She thinks about calling her to check if everything is good at her place. Pragya is also thinking about Munni when when she gets her call. Munni informs her that she hasn’t been able to find her chutka chutki, and asks if anything went wrong. Pragya is not able to explain how happy she was feeling to be back home. Munni also asks about meeting Abhi. Just then, Tanu comes to her room and Pragya keeps hangs up.

She tackles all of Tanu’s doubts and says that she shouldn’t get this paranoid.

