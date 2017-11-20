Kumkum Bhagya 20 November 2017 full episode written update: Pragya gets a bluetooth from the incident spot

Kumkum Bhagya 20 November 2017 full episode written update: Pragya is setting up the guest room and finds Simolika’s prescription. Kumkum Bhagya 20 November 2017 full episode written update: Pragya is setting up the guest room and finds Simolika’s prescription.

Purab is bandaging Disha’s feet and Disha asks him to let it be but he asks her to keep quiet. Simolika asks for Abhi and Pragya’s leave and asks Pragya about the reporting time the next day. Pragya asks her to rest for few days before joining but she insists on joining.

Abhi says to Pragya that she is doing things like Pragya. Pragya says she indeed is Pragya whether he agrees or not. Tannu overhears their conversation and goes to tell Aaliya, who is in her room counting her money and is startled by the knock on the door and decides to hide the money before opening the door. Tannu asks her to open the door and Aaliya let’s her in. Tannu tells her that her doubt is now clarified that girl is not Munni but Pragya. Aaliya says what should she do to that then. Aaliya asks her to go and give her some privacy and locks her out of the door.

Pragya is setting up the guest room and finds Simolika’s prescription and thinks of handing over it to her the next day. Pragya recalls the incident and takes out a bluetooth out of her bag and says thank God she managed to pick it up from there.

Chacha ji says to Dadi and Dasi that Abhi has been attacked twice and they should get alert about who is trying to kill him. Dasi says they just got to know about the two times and he might have been attempted to be attacked even more.

Simolika goes to her shooter and scolds him for not completing the task assigned to him and he says he was scared and couldn’t see any other option. He asks what will they do now and she tells him how Abhi and Pragya were fools to assume her to be his rescuer and took her to their house and offered her a job for his secretary. The shooter says that’s a great news and she says they don’t know her madness.

Abhi is missing Pragya and talking to her photographs while Pragya stands behind him. Abhi says the best place he finds in the world is her arms and notices her standing behind and asks what she is doing there. She says he was missing her and Abhi says he wasn’t missing her but he was missing his wife his Pragya and she is Munni the “Chipakali” Pragya says if she is “Chipakali” the he is “Chipakala”. Abhi says it’s proved as Pragya would’ve never called him this and then Pragya sees a cockroach and jumps and falls into Abhi’s arms. They both stare into each others eyes. Aaliya is in kitchen and Tannu asks what she is looking for and Aaliya scolds her and asks her to keep quiet. Tannu finds her behavior weird and Aaliya asks her to go and not disturb her if she can’t help her.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App