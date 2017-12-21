Kumkum Bhagya 20 December 2017 full episode written update: Abhi tricks Sangram and switches his bride

Kumkum Bhagya 20 December 2017 full episode written update: Disha says to Pragya that she is really scared about the plan. Kumkum Bhagya 20 December 2017 full episode written update: Disha says to Pragya that she is really scared about the plan.

Pragya asks Abhi to do something and they both get into an argument again. They sneak into a room and hit the goons who fall unconscious there and they try to plan out something. Then Sangram Singh sends Disha inside the room to get ready. There Purab says to Sangram that he won’t let him marry his wife and asks him to open him and then have a man to man fight but Sangram Singh hits him.

There Pragya asks Abhi to think of something and Disha too asks them to hurry when Disha notices that one of the goons is getting up and Disha shows Abhi and Pragya. Abhi puts the gun on the goon’s head and manipulates him and threatens him to not utter a word. He says he can keep him quite but what if Sangram Singh comes in to take Disha. Pragya and Disha say he is right and Abhi says Sangram Singh needs his bride like a dog needs a bone. It’s doesn’t matter which bone you give away. Pragya doesn’t understand and Disha explains to her that he is saying they’ll send some other bride to Sangram. Pragya says she won’t go and Abhi points to the goon and says he’ll go. The goon says he is already married but Abhi threatens to shoot him and does his makeup and dresses him up. Pragya asks what if he opened his mouth there and Abhi says he’ll change into the attire of the other goon and he’ll be pointing a gun at his waist.

Abhi asks them to close their eyes as he is going to change but Pragya asks him to take the goon to a corner and change there. Disha and Pragya are concerned that this plan is not going to work when Abhi comes there in black kurta pyjama and a black turban covering his face and Pragya and Disha are fascinated by him and say that now they feel his plan is going to work.

Pandit is asking Sangram Singh to hurry up as the muhurat is running away and as he climbs the stairs Abhi comes there with the goon dressed as bride and Sangram asks him why did they take so long. He says she was getting ready and he asks him to get her there without delay.

Disha says to Pragya that she is really scared about the plan and Pragya says once Abhi decides something, he gets with it and says once Sangram gets busy with the rituals they’ll free up Purab. Abhi makes the bride sit at the mandap and Purab panics and asks Sangram to stop this wedding. Pandit says he is getting disturbed by him and Sangram orders to tie him upstairs and he’ll watch the live telecast from there.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd