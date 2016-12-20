Kumkum Bhagya 20 December 2016:Tanu gets ready to seduce Abhi

Kumkum Bhagya 20 December 2016: Kumkum Bhagya 20 December 2016:

Tanu and Abhi go to hotel suite. Abhi says that he will sleep early as he doesn’t want to delay morning shoot. Tanu request him to have food and drinks in the room itself and then sleep. Abhi agrees and goes to bathroom to get freshen up. As per plan, Tanu orders cake, food and drinks in the suite and asks the staff not to disturb them.

Purab comes to know from his source, Simmi, who is also the ad coordinator that Tanu has bribed hotel manager to provide single room to Abhi and Tanu. She also tells that Tanu has ordered drinks in the room. Purab gets shocked and immediately calls Abhi to know the truth. Tanu picks his call and says that she is going to win Abhi forever. She asks Purab to do the arrangements for marriage as she will be pregnant with Abhi’s child. Purab warns her but she laughs and says now its too late, Abhi is already drunk and everything is set. She tells that by the time you and Pragya will reach here, the work will be done. She also tells Purab that she made dadi unwell by mixing tablets in her milk.

Purab comes to dadi’s room where Pragya is also present and tells her about Tanu and Aalia’s planning. Dadi and Pragya get shocked, Dadi asks Pragya to go immediately and save her husband.

Aalia and Purab argue about the same thing. Aalia tells Purab that she is saving her brother from Pragya.

In the hotel suite, Abhi is unaware of the planning and he gets surprised seeing cake and a decorated room. He cuts the cake. Tanu smiles and says this is our first night together and she has also ordered drinks. Pragya is calling Abhi but she realises that Tanu has put Abhi’s phone on silent.

