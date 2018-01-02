Kumkum Bhagya 2 January 2018 full episode written update: Abhi catches Simolika but she fools him

Kumkum Bhagya 2 January 2018 full episode written update: Abhi and Purab hear Simolika scolding someone. Kumkum Bhagya 2 January 2018 full episode written update: Abhi and Purab hear Simolika scolding someone.

Abhi and Pragya are in each other’s arms when Simolika enters their room and Abhi’s guitar falls down and breaks. Simolika apologises and Abhi says he is supposed to perform in the concert in two days with this guitar. Pragya asks him to perform with some other guitar but he says he got it specifically made for this concert and it would take it long to mend it. Pragya says she’ll get it mend by “Khan Chacha”. Abhi asks her how does she know about him and she hesitantly says Aaliya told her about him. Simolika and Pragya leave the room and Abhi thinks this is definitely Pragya that’s why she knows about his lucky jacket and also about Khan Chacha. Pragya is leaving to get the guitar repaired when Purab asks her where she is going and why she is looking tensed. She says Abhi is tensed as his guitar broke and she is going to get it mended. Purab insists on getting it mended but then Disha comes there and thanks Pragya for helping her get such a beautiful relationship and removing the differences between Purab and her. Pragya says she would’ve done the same for Bulbul while Aaliya is listening to all this and gets furious. Pragya asks them to spend some time together and she’ll go to get the guitar repaired.

Pragya goes to Khan Chacha where she meets his grand daughter and comes to know that her parents have recently died in an accident.

Simolika goes to Abhi’s music room and cuts the guitars chords. She thinks if these guitars are so close to him then they can be used to harm him and thinks of ways to use them to kill Abhi. She thinks she has to do it before his concert as she can’t see Abhi and Pragya getting close day by day while she has been deprived of his love. She reminisces how Dushyant (Commander) used to love her and was scared to lose her.

Disha is setting up her room when Purab reminds her that Pragya had asked her to spend time with him and she asks him to help her with her work. Abhi comes there and teases them. Abhi asks Purab to come with him for a moment.

Simolika tells her assistant to fix the guitar with something that can blast when Abhi plays it and he suggests to fix the time bomb in it but she shouts at him and says time bomb is heavy and Abhi would get to know and she can’t take any more risks. Abhi and Purab come in and hear that she is scolding someone and telling him that she doesn’t have time. Simolika gets scared thinking they have heard everything but Abhi and Purab ask her whom she is screaming at and what needs to be fixed and why doesn’t she have time. She thanks God that they didn’t hear her conversation and Abhi asks her how did his guitar break. She says she was cleaning the room and it broke off by mistake so she was talking to the one who repairs his guitar and since he said he can’t mend it by tomorrow, she was scolding him. Abhi asks if she was talking to Khan Chacha and she says yes. Abhi asks for her phone and she hesitates but Purab takes the phone and says Abhi needs to apologise to him for her talking rudely to him. As Abhi takes the phone Simolika prays that her assistant (Vikram) should not utter a single word. Abhi says hello and Vikram disconnects the phone. Purab says to Simolika that she shouldn’t have talked to him like this and Abhi asks him to go to Khan Chacha and apologise to him and get it mended.

