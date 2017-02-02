Kumkum Bhagya 2 February 2017 full episode written update: Rocky attempts to drive a wedge between Abhi, Pragya

Abhi gets more protective about Pragya when both Rocky and Purab insult her. Abhi gets more protective about Pragya when both Rocky and Purab insult her.

Abhi is surprised to see Rocky in his house. He greets him and takes him to the living room to get suggestions. Rocky purposely collides with Pragya and then starts insulting her. He treated her like a house help and orders her to move away. When Abhi tells Rocky that she is his secretary and a dear friend, Rocky says that Pragya looks like an old lady and behaves like a servant. Abhi doesn’t like his comment, still he controls his anger and says that Pragya is a very nice girl who is getting married to Purab. Rocky laughs and says it is not possible. He says he pities Purab and tells him not to ruin his life with such non-glamorous and boring girl such as Pragya. Aalia and Tanu enjoy seeing Pragya’s face. Rocky goes on insulting Pragya. Finally, he leaves the house, but before that he takes Abhi aside and tells him that Pragya looks very down-market and out of style. She is not good for Abhi’s image. He says that Pragya has no class, no beauty, Abhi should not take Pragya with him at work. Abhi is unable to say anything to him, he is equally shocked as Pragya.

Pragya is sad, she tells Abhi that Rocky is right. She is dull, boring and old-fashioned girl. Abhi consoles her and says Rocky can’t see her inner beauty.

On the other hand, Tanu and Aalia feel very happy and accomplished after Pragya’s insult. Aalia is impressed with Tanu’s trick. She says that Rocky can help them in winning the game. They only have to use him properly. Rocky has shown Pragya her real place.

Abhi goes to Purab’s room. He says to Purab that he can understand why Purab is upset, he also did not like Rocky’s comments on Pragya. Purab says that he is feeling the opposite, he is thanking his stars that his engagement got cancelled. He agrees with Rocky that there is no style quotient present in Pragya. She is good for an affair, but one can’t marry her. When Abhi says that Rocky is a fashion world man, he can’t understand the value of Pragya, Purab says that Rocky knows so much about style and women, he can never go wrong. Pragya is behnji-type. Abhi gets furious and defensive for Pragya. He says that Purab can’t get a girl like Pragya. She will be an excellent wife and a best soul mate. Her inner beauty is incomparable. Purab says that Abhi is getting Tanu, a supermodel so he can say such things. Purab says that teaching someone is different and practising the same thing in own’s life is completely different. If Abhi feels so strongly about Pragya then why don’t they exchange their girlfriends. He offers Abhi to take Pragya and give Tanu to him. Abhi gets angry and raises his hands on Purab.

Purab goes to Pragya and tells her that he took full advantage of the situation. He asks Pragya to cheer up as he has reversed Aalia and Tanu’s trick on them. Pragya says she thinks that Rocky is right, she is not good for Abhi’s image and Abhi will also agree to it soon. Purab says that it is not true, Abhi is not blind. Purab says that now after his and Rocky’s comments, Abhi will get more caring and protective of her. Purab says that Abhi has raised his hands on his best friend, he can do anything for Pragya’s dignity. He asks her to wait and watch. Aalia and Tanu will be sorry this time.

