Kumkum Bhagya 1st September full episode written update: Pragya is thrilled about returning to Abhi

Pragya wakes up and a servant comes to ask her if she’s alright. Pragya doesn’t respond so the servant calls out to her madam. Munni is wishing every second for something to happen so that this wedding gets stopped. Tanu keeps pushing Aaliya to do something to stop this wedding or else she won’t be able to take it anymore. Aaliya says that they cannot shout and tell everybody that Pragya is Munni. Both of them will be pushed in the havan kund. She tells her to let it be and they’ll do something later on. The knot between Munni and Abhi is on fire while taking circles around the fire. Munni tries to stop the fire with her hands and gets hurt. Abhi asks why did she have to do this.

Pragya tells her doctor that she feels something is fishy with her husband and his family. But the doctor tells her that she’s too weak to travel. Pragya says that all her strength remains in her husband and she needs to go and see him.

Aaliya is glad that the wedding stopped on its own. Tanu is also relieved that her hopes didn’t go in vain. Purab and Disha insist on going back home and then they’ll be able to take rest. This infuriates Aaliya more and more and she goes to her room.

Pragya keeps insisting that she has go to her family to save them. The doctor tells her that she just came out of a coma and she’s too weak to deal with anything. She asks her to lie down first and she’ll take her to her husband. They will leave for Mumbai the next morning, as she cares for Pragya like her sister. Pragya thanks her for taking so much care and then helping her meet her family. She knows that her husband will be so glad to meet her as he must’ve been waiting for her.

Abhi is putting medicine on Munni’s hands and tells her that she’s her weakness and strength equally. Abhi is talking about how much he loves but Munni has nothing to say to him. He makes her lie down and goes to sleep on the couch. She holds her hand but lets it go.

Aaliya and Tanu discuss that they shouldn’t waste their time and complete their motive of bringing Munni in the house. They’ll either get Tanu married to Abhi or get all of his inheritance and property.

Pragya wears her mangalsutra and sindoor while getting ready to meet Abhi and her family. She cannot wait to go back to him and feels thrilled with energy.

Munni is admiring Abhi while he’s sleeping, for the multiple qualities that he has, and then she feels confused if she’s falling for him. She feels that her focal objective of coming in this house is getting lost. She walks out of the room but still feels that she’s feeling too much for Abhi.

