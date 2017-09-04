Kumkum Bhagya 1st September full episode written update: Munni is in a dilemma about getting property papers signed

Kumkum Bhagya 1st September full episode written update: Munni is in a dilemma about how will she get Abhi’s signatures. Kumkum Bhagya 1st September full episode written update: Munni is in a dilemma about how will she get Abhi’s signatures.

Mitali watches Tanu taking Pragya along with her and wants to find more about it. Alia asks Pragya about what she was doing with Abhi. Tanu and Alia tell her that they know she’s falling for Abhi. They keep asking her how can she love Abhi. Munni says that they are misunderstanding her. They still insist that they can see it in her eyes. They want her to prove that she loves her children and get property papers signed in the name of Alia, so that they know she doesn’t love Abhi at all. She denies doing this as her task was to make him hate Pragya. They pressurise her into doing this for them as they want her to. She could easily fool Sangram and she cannot do this. Tanu keeps saying that she has fallen in love with Abhi.

Alia then blackmails in the name of her children and says that she will lose them if she doesn’t fulfil this. She gives them the papers to get the sign on and Munni gives in. Alia says that she could threaten Abhi that she’ll leave him if he doesn’t sign. Tanu says that Pragya won’t ever do such a thing and they’ll have to think of something else. Tanu suggests a plan to make it work and Alia tells Munni to get the papers signed.

Abhi gets a nightmare in which Pragya keeps calling to him for help. He wakes up in shock and goes to find Pragya. Munni reluctantly agrees to get the papers signed for her kids. Alia is glad she agreed for this will not let anyone pressure them. Abhi will think he’s signing the property for Pragya but he will be signing it for them.

Pragya is on the way to meet Abhi and her family. Their car gets stuck and choose to book a taxi or auto. Pragya’s mother is in the market and hears her name but finds nobody. Pragya spots her going in the opposite direction but is unable to meet her. The doctor asks her to take rest and meet them tomorrow but she insists on meeting them today itself. The doctor lets her go and gives her an address to come back when in need.

Munni is in a dilemma about how will she get Abhi’s signatures. She leaves the papers on the bed when she hears commotion outside. Pragya is thrilled to meet Abhi and keep thinking about how will he react.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd