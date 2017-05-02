Kumkum Bhagya 1st May 2017 full episode written update: Purab catches Pragya in Tanu’s bridal outfit

Abhi recalls past moments which he has spent with Pragya Abhi recalls past moments which he has spent with Pragya

Mitali and Tanu are waiting for Abhi and Aaliya outside Abhi’s room. Mitali worries that there is something wrong and the marriage may get cancelled. She asks Tanu (Pragya) what to do. Pragya cannot talk, she chooses to be silent. There, Abhi is tensed, he wants to talk to Pragya before sitting at the mandap. Dadi tries to make him understand that Pragya is in her house and they should not talk to her. But, Abhi gets rigid, he says he feels bad for Pragya and it is very necessary for him to speak to her once. Purab, Dadi and Daasi say that they have convinced Pragya and now Pragya is fine. Abhi feels better and agrees to go to the mandap. But, his heart is still heavy.

In the next scene Abhi recalls past moments which he has spent with Pragya. He remembers the time when his Fuggi aka Pragya has arranged a candle light dinner for him. He asks Fuggi to be always with him in all the circumstances. He doesn’t want a separation from her. Pragya promises that she will never leave Abhi. Abhi’s eyes are full of tears as he feels lonely. There, Aalia says to Tanu’s mother that she also wants her brother to marry Tanu, so it’s better not to fight. Aalia goes upstairs to get Tanu.

Pragya is standing clueless, she decides to go downstairs. Nikhil sees her and thinks what Tanu is doing alone upstairs. He comes towards her and finds out that she is not Tanu, it is Pragya who is wearing Tanu’s dress. He gets shocked and asks Pragya about Tanu. Pragya says that she doesn’t know where is Tanu. Nikhil asks Pragya then why was she wearing Tanu’s bridal outfit. He immediately figures out Team Pragya’s plan that Pragya is about to take Tanu’s place at the mandap. Pragya gets upset, she fears that Nikhil will now reveal their secret.

