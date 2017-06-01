Kumkum Bhagya 1st June 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya finds Pragya and Abhi together

Kumkum Bhagya 1st June 2017 full episode written update: Abhi gets Pragya to hug him as she unties him. Kumkum Bhagya 1st June 2017 full episode written update: Abhi gets Pragya to hug him as she unties him.

As Pragya is about to untie Abhi someone comes and locks the door from outside. Pragya wonders what they’ll do now. At home, Pragya gang tells Purab about how Pragya escaped and now is on her way to rescue Abhi and Tannu overhears this. Pragya gang and Purab decide to go to the location. Tannu goes to stop them.

Abhi gets angry at Pragya for coming back, as she is now unsafe. She says she couldn’t stop herself from saving him. What would she have done without him? Tannu on the other hand asks Purab why no one told her anything and tries to waste their time. She tells them that she is going to tell Aaliya that they all know everything about Abhi but no one told her anything. She walks away slowly thinking one of them would stop her but nothing of that sort happens. Dadi says it’s a very bad thing that she over heard the conversation and now she might warn the kidnappers. Purab decides to disconnect all telephones before Tannu warns anyone.

There Abhi gets romantic with Pragya and asks her to untie him by standing in front of him making her hug him. And they again start talking about Pragya’s long nails and unimportant things while Abhi is still tied there. Abhi calls her a cat and a dog and Pragya asks him to accept that his mind doesn’t work properly and this is why he proposed to her but was about to marry Tannu. Abhi says he didn’t want to do that but it’s because of Tannu’s mom, who has cancer. Pragya tells him that if she is suffering from cancer then she must face some weakness but she was quite busy dancing and even Tannu didn’t look like her mom was suffering. Even her dad didn’t bother once to look after her. Pragya asks if he has seen any reports and further adds that she is not going to forgive him and therefore she won’t untie him. Pragya says that cancer patients lose their hair in chemotherapy but Tannu’s mom has her hair coloured and styled. Tannu calls Aaliya but she disconnects and puts her phone on silent as she was inside looking for Abhi and didn’t want to him to see her.

Purab goes to Tannu’s room and asks her who she was calling. She says she called Aaliya to tell her that everyone is hiding the truth from her. Purab puts chlorophyll on a handkerchief and puts it on Tannu’s face and she gets unconscious. Purab then says goodnight to her and says they’ll meet in the morning with Abhi and Pragya. Aaliya decides to peek in from the door and is surprised to see Pragya and Abhi together there.

