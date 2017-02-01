Kumkum Bhagya 1st February 2017 full episode written update: Tanu plans to defeat Pragya on her own

Kumkum Bhagya 1st February 2017 full episode written update: Tabu thinks that despite her being so modern and good looking, why was Abhi giving more attention to Pragya. Kumkum Bhagya 1st February 2017 full episode written update: Tabu thinks that despite her being so modern and good looking, why was Abhi giving more attention to Pragya.

Tanu is frustrated and jealous seeing Abhi taking care of Pragya like a husband. She argues with Abhi and says it is just a small wound and she will recover. Abhi should not be so concerned and ignore her fiancé like this. Abhi says that Tanu is overreacting and he continues taking care of Pragya. Pragya hears her and laughs at her. Tanu goes to Aalia to complain about Abhi and Pragya. Aalia is already facing Purab’s taunts who is mocking at Aalia. Tanu comes there and says that Abhi is showing too much concern for Pragya. Aalia scolds her, but Purab laughs at them. He says that they should wipe each other’s tears as Pragya’s love has won again.

Pragya and Abhi are busy with each other like love birds. On the other hand, Tanu is planning to do something about it otherwise Pragya will take away Abhi in front of Tanu’s eyes. She thinks that despite her being so modern and good looking, why was Abhi giving more attention to Pragya. She decides to make Abhi realise that she is far better than Pragya. To meet her purpose, Tanu calls Rocky, who made Abhi a rockstar. He is a style guru and Abhi’s old friend too. Tanu tells Aalia about her plan about making Abhi realise that Pragya’s company can damage Abhi’s image in the industry as she is a “behenji” types. Aalia agrees with her plan.

Also read | Kumkum Bhagya 31st January 2017 full episode written update: Pragya cuts her finger to cancel the engagement

Rocky enters Abhi’s house. He flirts with Purab but Purab runs away. He goes to Abhi’s room where Abhi asks him to feed soup to Pragya. Purab manages to escape from there too but he alerts Pragya about Tanu and Aalia’s next plan. He says that he has seen them whispering. Pragya says she is not worried as Abhi is with her.

Tanu takes Rocky aside and asks him to help her. She tells that Abhi has fallen for some “behenji” type girl and now Tanu wants Rocky to make Abhi realise about it. Rocky hesitates and says that Pragya is his wife and also he respects woman. Tanu tells him about Abhi’s lost memory and also how she is planning to win Abhi again. She manages to convince Rocky. Purab overhears their plan.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd