Kumkum Bhagya 1st August 2017 full episode written update: Purab and Disha spend a night together in the classroom

Kumkum Bhagya 1st August 2017 full episode written update: Purab and Disha are sleeping in the classroom with Disha’s head on Purab’s shoulder. Kumkum Bhagya 1st August 2017 full episode written update: Purab and Disha are sleeping in the classroom with Disha’s head on Purab’s shoulder.

Sangram Singh spot Purab and Disha and they run to hide in a classroom. Sangram Singh asks his goons that they both shouldn’t be spared this time. Disha and Purab enter into a classroom and hide behind the benches when the goons find the door locked from inside. They all enter and look for Purab and Disha with the help of torches but Purab asks Disha to follow him behind the last bench and the head goon steps over Purab’s hand but he controls. They all leave as they can’t locate them. Sangram Singh asks his goons to take out the car and Purab and Disha come out. Disha says their luck is with them but she prays the rain to stop so that they can go home. The head goon points the gun from the window but Sangram Singh stops him.

There Tanu is switching on and off the night lamp and Aaliya asks why she isn’t letting her sleep. Tanu says she can’t sleep thinking about the next day. Aaliya says it’s not Nikhil’s house where there is no mattresses and no AC, here they have got her favourite bed AC and such a good ambiance. Tanu says she is worried what if Munni doesn’t back off. Aaliya says Munni will do as they say and when she’ll back off everyone would start hating her and their plan will be successful. Tanu says this sounds good and she should also try and sleep.

Next we see Munni worried in her room that it’s morning and Abhi isn’t there in his room yet and if anyone finds out that he isn’t in his room and instead sleeping out then it’ll be a problem. Munni goes and wakes him up and asks him to come to room. Abhi thinks Pragya couldn’t stay away from him for a single night and she is now dying to be with him. Abhi says to Munni that he knew that she can’t stay away from him but Munni tells him that if Dadi or Dasi find out that he is sleeping out of his room then they’ll question them about it so it’s better that he stays in his room where he can sleep on the bed and she’ll sleep on the couch. Abhi says he remembers how they both used to sleep the same way in their initial days of marriage and bow they are having a new beginning the same way. He says this way they’ll form the strongest relation. Munni wonders how will she make him hate her when this man doesn’t know how to hate. She thinks that if he’ll back off in the Pooja then he might hate her a bit.

There Purab and Disha are sleeping in the classroom with Disha’s head on Purab’s shoulder. They both wake up and get a bit uncomfortable and to avoid that Purab asks about her wedding which is supposed to be on the same day Nd asks about her husband. She tells him that he works in a bank and Purab asks if it’s love marriage or arranged to which Disha says it’s an arranged marriage as love marriages don’t take place in Haryana.

Munni is roaming around in house and wonders how big the house is as she always miss the way to every room. She goes to robin and asks about the flowers and says she was in flower business as well when Tanu spots her and wonders what Munni is talking about to robin.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd