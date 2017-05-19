Kumkum Bhagya 19th May 2017 full episode written update: Nikhil plans to kill Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya 19th May 2017 full episode written update: Nikhil hires a killer to take care of Pragya. Kumkum Bhagya 19th May 2017 full episode written update: Nikhil hires a killer to take care of Pragya.

In the first scene, Sarla asks Tanu why she is making her parents suffer in this age by making them visit police station and court. Tanu stares at her and Sarla then says that she knows everything, that she is behind Pragya’s kidnapping. Tanu says how can she kidnap her when she was here with everyone. She feels offended and says she can’t take anything against her parents.

There Abhi reaches the address that he got from Purab. Abhi tells him that the place seems to be empty, Purab asks him to not go in till he reaches there. Abhi doesn’t listen to him and goes in.

Head of the goons hit others for letting Pragya escape when Nikhil reaches there and asks what the matter is. The head goon says they were asking for alcohol. Nikhil tells them that Abhi is out in search of Pragya and they have to shift her before he finds her. He says they have to shift her permanently. One of the goon asks Nikhil what has Pragya done to deserve this, and says her only fault is that she loves someone. He says he pities her. Nikhil scolds him and asks him to be professional. Meanwhile, Abhi enters the location he had reached and finds a man there who was the owner of that stable. Abhi pushes and hits him and enquires about Pragya’s whereabouts. He tells him that he has no clue what he is talking about and shows him the FIR he has launched for his tempo.

In the next scene, Nikhil asks the goons if any of them has ever killed someone but all of them deny. Nikhil then calls a professional murderer to hire him for killing Pragya.

