Kumkum Bhagya 19th June 2017 full episode written update: Contract killer reaches Abhi and Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya 19th June 2017 full episode written update: Raghubir tries to stop Abhi and Pragya, overhears them and asks Abhi to hide.

The episode starts with goons beating the door of Raghubir’s house and Raghubir asks Pragya to peep from the window and tell if they are the same goons. Pragya identifies them and Raghubir asks Abhi and Pragya to go upstairs and Pragya should lie on the bed and asks Abhi to go under the bed. Abhi argues that he can’t take risk with Pragya and she won’t lie over the bed. Raghubir asks Pragya to make him understand and he goes downstairs and opens the door. The contract killer asks him if there is any girl and a guy in his house and he denies that. He says he is asking politely for the last time and he denies again. He comes in and says now he’ll investigate himself now. He gets into house and smells food and asks who has made the food. Raghubir says his daughter has prepared the food. He says he can also smell kheer and he opens the lid and tastes it.

Contract killer asks the goons to go upstairs and check. While Abhi and Pragya are busy romancing. Raghubir tries to stop them and Abhi and Pragya overhears them and asks Abhi to hide. They reach the room where Pragya is covered under quilts and Abhi is lying over a rug under the bed. He asks Raghubir who is on the bed and Raghubir says its his daughter. He asks goon to remove the quilt and check. Raghubir says she is not well and asks not to disturb her. He asks what’s wrong. Raghubir says she has cough, cold, fever and a lot more. Contract killer asks him to do it anyway. Raghubir says she has TB and they might catch it as well. While Damroo is hesitant to sneak in, the contract killer is adamant to see her face. He asks the other goon what he is doing and he also tries to avoid it by saying that he is looking under the bed. The contract killer asks Damroo to look but Raghubir says that it’s not safe for them to stay in this room for long. Contract killer threatens to kill Raghubir if he says a word more. While the other goon is about to peak under the bed, a knock is heard on the door.

