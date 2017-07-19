Kumkum Bhagya 19th July 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya convinces Munni to help them

Kumkum Bhagya 19th July 2017 full episode written update: Purab reaches police station to complain about Pragya missing. Kumkum Bhagya 19th July 2017 full episode written update: Purab reaches police station to complain about Pragya missing.

Munni reaches her home and finds the door open. She walks in and finds Aaliya sitting there. Munni threatens to kill Aaliya if she doesn’t tell her about Chutka. Aaliya says she will not think twice before giving the order to kill Chutka, wherever he is right now.

Munni tries to convince Aaliya that whatever she is doing is not right as Abhi is her brother and how can she envy her brother’s happiness for her selfish motives and she adds that too now when Pragya is actually dead. Aaliya tells Munni her entire story, each time justifying everything that she did including getting Pragya married to Abhi for her selfish motive and getting Bulbul killed to finally killing Pragya.

Munni is disgusted at her and tells her she is wrong and Munni is not a person who can lie or hurt anyone. Aaliya then tells her she knows about Chutka’s heart disease. She says if Munni helps her then she would also help her to save Chutka’s life.

Munni is not left with any choice but to listen to Aaliya.

There Purab reaches police station to complain about Pragya missing from home but the police tells him that as it is not 24 hours from the time of disappearance they cannot file a report immediately.

Abhi on the other hand tells Dadi that he has found nothing about Pragya yet, and Purab also tells them that Pragya cannot be found yet. Abhi decides to tell his fans about Pragya’s disappearance on social media so he gets their help to find her.

