Kumkum Bhagya 19th April 2017 full episode written update: Abhi asks Pragya not to meet him post his marriage

Tanu is enjoying provoking Pragya by expressing her happiness. She treats Pragya like a servant and makes Pragya work and then commands her to leave just as she is ready to go for the wedding. Somebody knocks on Abhi’s door, its Pragya. She has been asked by Aalia to get Abhi ready for the marriage. Abhi feels bad, he knows that Pragya is hurt. He closes the door and tells Pragya that he has something very important to tell Pragya. Abhi says that now that he is getting married to Tanu, it is not good to meet post-marriage. He says that they have confessed love for each other, now if they work together, they will get closer and get more hurt. Tears roll down from Pragya’s eyes. She is about to leave. Abhi stops her and says it is good for all of them. Separation from Pragya is the most difficult thing for him, it is like living without his soul. He also tells her that he will miss Pragya. He cannot make music without his inspiration, which happens to be Pragya. But, Tanu is becoming an essential part of his life, if he gets closer to Pragya, then he will not be able to love Tanu post-marriage. Pragya is heartbroken, she locks herself in his dressing room.

Meanwhile, Tanu is happy that she is able to mistreat Pragya again. She tells Aalia that their good time has started and Pragya’s bad time has also started. Aalia is happy that Tanu is finally becoming her sister-in-law. She asks Tanu to come to the Mandap. There, Abhi is trying to talk to Pragya, he asks her to come out and talk to him. This is their last meeting. Pragya says she just wants to be alone. There, Dassi gives an idea to Purab and Dadi to stop the wedding. She says they should use the same trick which Tanu’s mother has used. Something, which will make Tanu run away from the Mandap. Purab says Tanu is desperate to marry Abhi, nothing can stop her from doing that. Abhi goes to Dadi’s room and finds Team Pragya discussing something. He asks about it, but they change the subject.

