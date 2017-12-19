Kumkum Bhagya 19 December 2017 full episode written update: Abhi and Pragya reach out to save Purab and Disha

Kumkum Bhagya 19 December 2017 full episode written update: Abhi says he can protect Purab too. Kumkum Bhagya 19 December 2017 full episode written update: Abhi says he can protect Purab too.

Disha agrees for marriage and Sangram asks his goons to get ready wearing turban and asks them to bring Disha. The goons come out of temple with Pandit, but see their jeep missing and they call Sangram Singh. Abhi and Pragya are in jeep and they reach Sangram’s place. Abhi tells Pragya that Purab and Sangram are there. Pragya says he is Sangram. Abhi asks if he didn’t see him before. Pragya says he has become thin so he didn’t recognise them. Abhi says they have beaten Purab badly and changed his looks. Some goons come in front of them and ask who they are. Abhi says he is jiju and came to protect her. After fighting, the goon holds Abhi, but Pragya hits a man with a heavy pot/vase. Disha gets ready for marriage.

Abhi praises Pragya. They go to Disha and hide the goons. Disha runs to Pragya and hugs her. She thanks them for coming. Abhi says he can protect Purab too. Sangram gets worried and thinks how marriage will happen without pandit. Goons bring Pandit there. Pandit says bad things have happened with you. Sangram scolds him and tells that girl is shying as her husband is here. Pandit is shocked. Sangram says I have beaten him and asks Pandit if he wants to get beaten up or get the marriage done. Pandit is silent. Sangram asks his goons to bring the bride.

The goons knock at the door and ask other goons if they are inside. Disha says there are many goons. Pragya says how can we handle many goons. Abhi says we have to make a plan to handle them. The goons call Disha and ask if she is ready. Pragya asks Abhi to think something. The goons ask Disha if the goons come there. Disha says what to tell. Pragya asks Abhi to use his mind. Abhi and Pragya start their argument. The goons say that something is wrong. Abhi asks Disha to say that they had come there. Disha says she was in bathroom. Abhi tells the goon that he will bring her. They ask where is the other goon. Abhi says he is in bathroom. The goons standing outside ask them to come out within two minutes, else Sangram will come.

