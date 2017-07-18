Kumkum Bhagya 18th July 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya kidnaps Munni’s niece and nephew

Kumkum Bhagya 18th July 2017 full episode written update: Mitali calls Tanu and tells her that Pragya isn’t home and says she doubts if she is Pragya. Kumkum Bhagya 18th July 2017 full episode written update: Mitali calls Tanu and tells her that Pragya isn’t home and says she doubts if she is Pragya.

Tanu tries to distract Abhi and family so that Aaliya can sneak out and Aaliya signals her that the work is done. Afterwards Tanu asks Aaliya if Munni agreed to be on their side. Aaliya says she tried and she wasn’t agreeing but then she threatened her with her niece and nephews. She adds that Munni has already told Abhi that she isn’t Pragya.

Next day Abhi and Purab go to doctor and she tells them she had an injury on her head it’ll take time. Abhi and Purab get tense but doctor consoles them that this is normal when Abhi gets a call from Dadi who tells him that Pragya isn’t at home. Abhi asks her to check properly but Dadi says she had checked everywhere.

Meanwhile Mitali calls Tanu and tells her that Pragya isn’t home and says she doubts if she is Pragya. She says how can Pragya grow her hair so long and how can her glasses come off within a month.

Munni reaches hospital and thinks that she can’t do wrong to Abhi and she will send the children far away so that Aaliya and Tannu can’t find them and then she’ll tell the truth to Abhi.

She goes to the doctor and asks about the doctor who was treating her nephew. The doctor says she works with her (doctor treating chutka) and she knows about her (Munni). Munni asks her about her nephew and the doctor says they send him with the girl Munni sent to take him to some big hospital. Munni says how can they send him with anyone like this without her consent. But the doctor says that the girl made doctor sheila talk to her over phone and she herself asked her to let him go with her. She adds that Dr sheila asked her how her accent is changed but then Munni told her that she is learning it from one of her friends. Doctor asks Munni to take care of Chutka as he has whole in his heart. Munni asks if it is curable. The doctor says it needs proper treatment and that may cost a lot.

Munni gets disheartened and wonders why is it happening to her and how will she gather so much money and how will she get her niece and nephew from Aaliya and Tanu.

There Abhi tries to search for any message that he thinks Pragya would have left for him. He gets disheartened and thinks if she wouldn’t have come he would have waited more but leaving now makes him think that she doesn’t want to be with him.

