Kumkum Bhagya 18th January 2017 full episode written update: Aalia, Purab to come up with new plans

Kumkum Bhagya 18th January 2017 full episode written update: Pragya plans to bring Abhi's memory back and asks the servants to re-decorate Abhi's room, in the same way as it was at the time of their marriage.

Pragya tells Dadi not to get scared of Aalia’s false threats. Pragya shares her happiness with Dadi. She tells her about her date with Abhi last night. Purab calls Pragya and asks about her well-being. He also tells Pragya and Dadi that Abhi is very angry with him, which is good for their plan. Abhi’s anger will bring him closer to Pragya. Purab says he will come to meet them. Dadi prays for everyone.

Aalia scolds Tanu when she learns that Tanu went to Pragya’s house to insult her. Mitali comes there to secretly hear about Aalia’s next plan. But, Aalia sees her and pushes her out. Later, she discusses her plan with Tanu, as the two are are confident that this time they will defeat Pragya and Purab. On the other hand, Pragya is planning to bring Abhi’s memory back. She asks the servants to re-decorate Abhi’s room, in the same way as it was at the time of their marriage. Abhi comes and wonders why his room is getting decorated. Pragya says she wants to thank Abhi as he got Purab back. Abhi appreciates her gesture and starts feeling nostalgic. He doubts that he already knows few settings. While hanging Abhi and Pragya’s picture, Abhi bumps into Pragya and they fall on the bed. They get lost in each other’s eyes. Abhi asks Pragya that, does she miss him when he is not around. She says yes.

Purab comes home and takes the blessings of Dadi. Dadi is very happy and says that his plan is successful. After a long time, she has seen Pragya so happy. Purab says that he has bigger plans and shares about it with Dadi. He assures her that this time Abhi will express his feelings openly to Pragya.

Tanu and Aalia purposely take Purab and Pragya’s names in front of Abhi. Abhi comes and checks what they are discussing. Aalia tells Abhi that Pragya is a nice and naive girl and she thinks that Purab is using her. He doesn’t love Pragya, probably he is taking advantage of her.

