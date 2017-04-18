Kumkum Bhagya 18th April 2017 full episode written update: Aalia and Tanu misbehave with Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya 18th April 2017 full episode written update: Aalia taunts Pragya about attending her husband’s marriage. Kumkum Bhagya 18th April 2017 full episode written update: Aalia taunts Pragya about attending her husband’s marriage.

Purab is in Abhi’s room trying his best to make Abhi understand what is right for him. But Abhi has same reasoning that he cannot break his promise which he has made to Tanu. He says that Pragya will always be his love. Purab says that his decision is stupid and painful for everyone. Purab leaves saying that he will never forgive Abhi.

Purab immediately goes to Dadi’s room and asks about her plan to save Abhi. Dadi takes out Abhi and Pragya’s marriage album and says she is going to show it to Abhi. She will tell Abhi everything about Pragya and his past. Purab and Pragya get shocked, they stop Dadi. Purab says that this will backfire as Abhi’s can get a mental shock. Pragya says in both the conditions it will be their loss to bear. But, Dadi is firm, she says that all of their plans have flopped, now this is the only way to stop Abhi from marrying Tanu.

Dadi is walking towards Abhi’s room. Aalia stops her and asks for her help in tasting the food items. Dadi doesn’t say anything, Aalia feels strange and doubts on Team Pragya. Abhi is in the bathroom, Dadi asks him to come out as she wants to talk to him. Pragya runs to stop Dadi. She takes Dadi out of his room and says that if something happens to Abhi then she will also die. Dadi gets bound by her arguments and goes back to her room. Aalia taunts Pragya about attending her husband’s marriage. She asks Pragya to help Tanu in getting ready as she has lots of experience of doing bridal make-up.

Tanu also doesn’t leave the chance to tease Pragya. She says she is very excited to be Abhi’s bride. She orders Pragya to help her in draping the dupatta. There, Abhi is worried that he is in such a stage of life where neither his best friend nor his love are standing with him.

