Kumkum Bhagya 18th September full episode written update: Pragya poses as Munni and enters the house to save Abhi

Kumkum Bhagya 18th September full episode written update: Alia tells Tanu to keep an eye on Abhi so that nothing happens to him. Kumkum Bhagya 18th September full episode written update: Alia tells Tanu to keep an eye on Abhi so that nothing happens to him.

Munni explains the reason behind getting those papers signed for her chutka chutki. Pragya says that she cannot trust anybody but her own mother. She cannot trust Munni as she has already fulfilled Alia’s motive. Munni asks her to come back and take her place so that she can save Abhi. She explains how Abhi just got saved today from a time bomb as somebody is planning something severe against Abhi. Pragya agrees to come back and then Munni realises that her chutka chutki won’t be save. Alia might kill her children if Pragya comes back. They pray to God for a way out of this mess that they’re in. Mitali is coming inside the temple while both of them are praying inside. Mitali feels that she has seen Pragya so she calls out to her. Pragya turns around and Mitali asks her to give the plate to the priest and runs out. She doesn’t get to know about Munni as she has hidden away.

Tanu tells Alia that Munni is not at home and she’s cancelling her phone. She suggests that the blast might be Munni’s idea to take over Abhi’s property.

Pragya tells Munni that she’s found a way out of this problem. She plans that she will take Munni’s place back in the house and act as Pragya to save her family and fool Abhi. Munni understands her plan and praises her for being intelligent to find this way out.

Alia tells Tanu to keep an eye on Abhi so that nothing happens to him and they lose out on the property. She cannot waste her time on Munni. Her kids are with Alia and she wouldn’t take such a chance. She asks Tanu to gather proof against Munni and then she will trust her.

Pragya feels that this is the second time when she has to change her identity and enter Abhi’s life.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd