Kumkum Bhagya 18 December 2017 full episode written update: Pragya-Abhi reach Haryana to save Purab-Disha

Kumkum Bhagya 18 December 2017 full episode written update: Sangram Singh tortures Purab and Disha.

Sangram Singh has caught Purab and Disha and says he’ll marry Disha. Disha hits him and says this is not going to happen but Sangram Singh takes them away and asks his goons to make arrangements for the marriage and get the Pandit.

Abhi and Pragya reach Hissar and look out for a taxi. Abhi says Purab told him that this is a small town and they won’t get any conveyance easily. Pragya sees a temple and goes there to pray. Abhi wonders why she is wasting time and then he sees a jeep there and thinks her prayer works faster than 4G network. The jeep approaches him and he recalls that these are Sangram Singh’s goons and goes to hide and covers Pragya’s mouth and takes her along. He tells her that these are Sangram Singh’s goons but Pragya doesn’t recognize them and Abhi says how can she forget them as she fought with them at their home. Pragya thinks she might be Munni and says she recognised them. The goons get out of the jeep to look for the Pandit and force him to come with them. Pragya says they can get into the car and the goons will drive then but Abhi says he can drive the jeep and they start arguing. Abhi asks her to keep mum and Pragya puts her finger on her lips. Abhi says they’ll push the car to a distance and then he’ll drive it so the goons won’t get to know. Pragya resists but then gives in and they take the jeep. Abhi asks her the address and she recalls what Disha told her.

There Sangram Singh is torturing Purab and Disha, and asks Disha to say yes for the marriage or else he’ll hurt her where it’ll pain the most. He starts hitting Purab and asks her to say yes. Purab asks her to not give in and Sangram asks his goons to get the log with iron nails and Disha asks him to stop but he says it’s too late and hits Purab and he growls in pain. Disha cries and asks him to stop and says she’ll marry him but he shouldn’t hurt Purab.

