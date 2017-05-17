Kumkum Bhagya 17th May 2017 full episode written update: Pragya succeeds in escaping from the goons’ custody

Kumkum Bhagya 17th May 2017 full episode written update: Pragya is successful in fooling the goons. Kumkum Bhagya 17th May 2017 full episode written update: Pragya is successful in fooling the goons.

Tanu comes back to Abhi’s house acting all depressed, while her mom is trying to hold her back. Mitali is all set to grill her. She asks her if she needs ‘turmeric milk’ as it is the best remedy for wounds. She then asks her if she had thought of suicide. Tanu’s mom asks Mitali to stop, but Mitali is nowhere close. She asks Tanu what she’ll do now – if she’ll marry someone else and how would she find someone as rich as Abhi.

Tanu loses her control and shouts at Mitali. Tanu’s mom says that her parents are there to take care of her. Mitali says this is for the time being. As the time shall pass even they’ll feel burdened, Tanu is about to hit Mitali when Aaliya takes her to her room. Aaliya asks Tanu to relax as they still have Pragya under their custody, and they’ll blackmail Abhi emotionally and will eventually get the two of them married. Tanu says she’ll marry Abhi at any cost now on the death day of Pragya.

Next we see Abhi missing Pragya and wishing that she come back. There Pragya succeeds in fooling the goons and they untie one of her hands and give her alcohol. They all drink along with her and Pragya sneakily throws the drink away every time. When the goons are completely drunk, Pragya unties her other hand and ties all of them so that they can not catch her even if they wake up.

Mitali, on the other hand, has her ear glued to the doors of Aaliya’s room and listens to all of their discussion about how Tanu has asked Nikhil to kill Pragya, however, Aaliya catches her and Aaliya and Tannu threatens to kill her along with Pragya if Mitali reveals this to anyone. Mitali promises not tell anyone about the discussion.

Pragya now sneaks out of the custody of kidnappers. There Abhi stops by a small vendor to enquire about Pragya but he sees some other group of goons who were talking about a girl escaping and thinks they might be talking about Pragya. In the next scene, Purab is in police station requesting the inspector to file the FIR but he asks them to get someone from Pragya’s family, meanwhile the inspector gets a call informing him about a tempo with 2 dead bodies, one of which is of a girl in bride’s attire.

