Kumkum Bhagya 17th March 2017 full episode written update: Tanu and Nikhil plan to kill Purab

The episode starts with Tanu arguing with Pragya. Abhi comes and asks what is happening. Tanu wants to talk to Abhi in private. But, when Abhi finds Pragya leaving for home, he goes to her. Pragya says that she will call Janki amma to look after Purab. Abhi says that Pragya is like his family, he respects her very much. Pragya says that she is an essential part of Abhi’s family, Abhi will realise it one day.

Tanu is scared as Nikhil is still in Mehra’s house. He shares whatever he heard while hiding under the bed in Aalia’s room. He tells her that now Pragya knows that someone intentionally set the kitchen afire. The police will now investigate both accident and arson cases. Tanu is frightened. They decide to kill Purab before he gains consciousness. Purab’s recovery will put them in danger. Tanu wants to plan first to finish Purab, but Nikhil says they don’t have enough time. Tanu asks Nikhil to come to the Holi celebrations. He can go to Purab’s room as a relative of his and then he can kill him. Nobody will identify him with so many people around. Nikhil agrees.

Next day, Dadi, Dassi and all the family members are playing Holi in the lawn area. Dadi asks Robin to be careful and not mix normal thandai with bhaang thandai this year. Dassi finds Aalia getting irritated at the kids. She irritates Aaliya more by throwing water ballon at her. Aaliya asks Tanu to go to Abhi’s room and play Holi with him before Pragya gets here. Tanu goes to Abhi’s room but when she tries to apply colour on Abhi’s face, he gets irritated. He asks her to leave as his mood is not good. He is missing Purab, he will not let anyone apply colour on him. He will throw the person out if he or she tries to put colour on him. Tanu starts crying with fear and tells Aalia what happened.

She tells Tanu that they can take the advantage of this. If Abhi is so disturbed then they can conspire to send Pragya to him. She will apply colour on him and then Abhi will throw her out. Tanu smiles. They purposely talk loudly so that Pragya overhears them. They say Abhi is missing Purab and sitting alone. Pragya feels bad for Abhi and decides to give company to him. She takes the pichkari and colours with her and go to Abhi’s room.

Abhi is sitting quietly in a sad mood. Pragya comes and splashes the water colour on Abhi and says ‘Holi hai’. Abhi gets angry, he says he already warned that he doesn’t want to play Holi with anyone. He is so sad that he can throw the person out. Pragya says she thought Abhi is upset. Abhi says yes, he is upset and he wanted to remain upset because he cannot celebrate Holi without Purab. But, Pragya’s childishness has irritated him more. Abhi shouts and Pragya starts crying.

