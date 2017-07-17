Kumkum Bhagya 17th July 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya and Tanu sneak into Abhi’s house

Kumkum Bhagya 17th July 2017 full episode written update:While Tanu tries to distract the family while wrapped in the shawl Aaliya sneaks in to Abhi’s room where Munni is sleeping. Aaliya wakes her up and asks her what she is doing there. Kumkum Bhagya 17th July 2017 full episode written update:While Tanu tries to distract the family while wrapped in the shawl Aaliya sneaks in to Abhi’s room where Munni is sleeping. Aaliya wakes her up and asks her what she is doing there.

Aaliya and Tanu sneak into Mehra mansion and Mitali shouts out that there is a thief in the house. While Tanu tries to distract the family while wrapped in the shawl Aaliya sneaks in to Abhi’s room where Munni is sleeping. Aaliya wakes her up and asks her what she is doing there. Munni says she has told Abhi that she isn’t Pragya. Meanwhile Abhi asks her who she is and Tanu doesn’t say anything Abhi pulls off her shawl. Everyone starts asking her what she is doing there and how shameless she is. Abhi asks her why she is there and she says she came to see him for one. Abhi yells if she thinks he is dumb enough to believe that. Dasi asks Raj to call police and Abhi asks her again. Tanu says she saw Pragya in the concert and she came to tell him that Pragya is alive and she and Aaliya didn’t kill her. Abhi asks her to leave.

Aaliya says to Munni that she has been to jail earlier as well so she isn’t afraid. She threatens her to kidnap and kill the two children. Munni first says that she’ll kill her if she dared to touch them but then she gets scared. Aaliya says she knows that she had a sister and a sister in law and they met an accident and she is taking care of the children since then. She adds that family matters a lot to every one but not to her as her family itself threw her out, she says she is an expert in kidnapping and killing and it is easier to kidnap children as compared to Pragya whom she has kidnapped a number of time.

Aaliya asks her to forget that she and Tannu came to her house and they offered her something and says she has no relationship with Abhi but those children must mean alot to her and if she said a word to Abhi she won’t even threaten her anymore. Aaliya gives her a phone and asks her to answer whenever she calls.

