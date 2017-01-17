Kumkum Bhagya 17th January 2017 full episode written update: Aalia, Tanu are upset seeing Abhi and Pragya getting close

Kumkum Bhagya: Pragya tells her about the promises she and Abhi made together. She challenges them that they will not be able to separate her from Abhi. Kumkum Bhagya: Pragya tells her about the promises she and Abhi made together. She challenges them that they will not be able to separate her from Abhi.

The episode starts where Tanu is trying to insult Pragya. Tanu says that if Pragya has already accepted her love for Puab, then why is she wooing her fiancé Abhi. She says Pragya is characterless. Sarla comes in-between and tells Tanu that she has an illegitimate relationship with Abhi. Sarla says that in the past Tanu got pregnant with some other man and went to Abhi. Again, Tanu is forcefully throwing herself on Abhi and now she blames Pragya, who is fighting to save her marriage. Tanu feels insulted, but still stands there. Sarla abuses her parents too, and kicks her out.

Tanu decides to impress Abhi. She makes coffee for Abhi and very proudly offers it to him. Pragya also comes there and asks Tanu whether she knows how to make Abhi’s favourite coffee. Tanu carelessly says that she has made better coffee than Pragya. Abhi comes and tastes it. He vomits it and tells Tanu not to make coffee for him ever again. Abhi asks Tanu to give his files and documents to Pragya. He can’t afford more inefficient work from Tanu. Pragya smiles and Tanu gets upset. Abhi says that Pragya will do all his work and also she will do whatever he likes. And, he will do what Pragya likes. He also says that he is going to the police station to free Purab. Tanu is frustrated. Aalia is also wondering after seeing Abhi’s changed behaviour towards Pragya.

Abhi gets bail for Purab. He says that Purab is no more his friend, he has done all this for Pragya’s happiness. Purab smiles and feels happy to see his plan working. There, Pragya is waiting for Abhi. She wants to give a thank you bouquet to Abhi. Aalia and Tanu come and snatch the bouquet. Aalia says that now when they know Purab’s plan, they will not let Pragya win. They will not let her impress Abhi any more. She throws the bouquet on the floor and abuses Pragya. Pragya answers back with full confidence. She says that all this is Purab’s intelligence. He will not leave Aaliya and Tanu now. She says that within two days of this plan, she has come very close to Abhi and he has started recalling his marriage. Pragya asks Tanu to tell Aaliya about her romantic date last night with Abhi. Pragya says it’s strange that Aaliya doesn’t know about it. Pragya tells her about the promises she and Abhi made together. She challenges them that they will not be able to separate her from Abhi.

Aalia threatens her for acting smart with them. She says she will kick Pragya out. But, Pragya says that she is not scared of Aaliya’s denunciation. She says that nobody can stop Abhi from thinking about her. She has occupied Abhi’s life and his thoughts and soon Abhi will remember everything. Dadi also comes and hears their conversation. She feels proud of Pragya. Aalia gets so upset that she starts shouting. She decides to punish both Pragya and Purab.