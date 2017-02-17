Kumkum Bhagya 17th February 2017 full episode written update: Abhi realises his growing attraction and concern for Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya 17th February 2017 full episode written update: Abhi goes to Pragya’s house to spend the Valentine’s Day Kumkum Bhagya 17th February 2017 full episode written update: Abhi goes to Pragya’s house to spend the Valentine’s Day

Abhi says that Purab is making him confused. Purab says that he is rather removing all the confusions from his life. He says that Abhi can’t live without Pragya whereas Tanu is just a pile on. He warns Abhi to choose the one who he really loves. He says that if Abhi closes his eyes and tries to see Pragya’s face, he will get all the answers. Purab asks Abhi to recall and relive the moment he spent with Pragya in the cold storage room. Abhi recalls it and feels very strongly for Pragya.

There, Pragya is smiling while entering her house. Sarla breaks her dreams by yelling at her. She asks Pragya why she is looking so dull and ill, and if everything went well at the party. Pragya doesn’t tell anything about the cold storage episode. Beeji asks Sarla to get food for Pragya. She checks whether Pragya and Abhi wished each other on the Valentine’s Day. Pragya says that she forgot about it. Beeji asks Pragya to go to Abhi’s house and spend time with him.

Meanwhile, Abhi asks Purab that if he was lying about his feelings for Pragya then why did Pragya commit that she likes him. Purab says that he also knows about Pragya’s feelings for Abhi and that is why he planned this drama. He purposely challenged Pragya to be a part of the drama so that she can see whether Abhi loves her or not. Pragya was also acting, she wants to see how Abhi will react. But, when Abhi announced his engagement with Tanu, Pragya thought that Abhi doesn’t love her. Purab says that his ignorance towards his own feelings will spoil both Abhi and Pragya’s life. He should choose the one who really loves him. Tanu is a plastic doll who just says that she loves Abhi, she doesn’t feel it. Abhi has got all the answers. He thanks Purab and leaves for Pragya’s house.

Aalia instructs Tanu to attract Abhi on the Valentine’s Day. Tanu should wish Abhi in such an extraordinary way that Abhi will make Tanu his Valentine. Tanu assures Aalia that she knows how to make Abhi fall in love with her, she will do something which other guys do with Tanu on Valentine’s Day. Aalia wishes her luck. There Abhi goes to the Valentine’s gift shop and picks a teddy bear, chocolates and flowers for Pragya. Abhi is happy that today he will express his love to Pragya. Abhi rings the bell of Pragya’s house and finds Beeji at the door. Beeji pulls his leg as he runs towards Pragya’s room with all the gifts.

Pragya is in the washroom. She comes out and gets surprised to see Abhi there. She calls Abhi close and asks him to bent down and turn his face towards her. Pragya wants to remove something which is stuck on Abhi’s hair, whereas Abhi thinks that Pragya is pulling him close because she wants to propose to him.

