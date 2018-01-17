Kumkum Bhagya January 17, 2018 full episode written update: Abhi saves Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya January 17, 2018 full episode written update: Dadi and Dasi praise Munni for saving Abhi’s life yet again. Kumkum Bhagya January 17, 2018 full episode written update: Dadi and Dasi praise Munni for saving Abhi’s life yet again.

Pragya takes the guitar and runs out of the venue and Abhi runs after her. Simolika thinks she should not let Abhi reach out to Munni and Munni should die with the bomb. Abhi calls out to Munni and says he knows that there is a bomb in the guitar and asks her to give the guitar to him. Pragya thinks she got the guitar away from him but he was still coming near the guitar and runs towards the trench. Simolika goes after her and thinks of pushing her into the trench and then she’ll tell everyone that she fell while throwing the guitar away.

Pragya reaches the trench and as she is about to throw the guitar Simolika pushes her but Pragya grabs her hand and Simolika pretends to save her but slips her hand out. Pragya falls but holds a tree. Simolika pretends to call for help but Abhi reaches there and pulls her up. While pulling her Pragya hits her head with a stone and falls unconscious.

There at home Dadi and Dasi praise Munni for saving Abhi’s life yet again and Aaliya and Tannu feel pissed off and Tannu tells Aaliya that Dadi and Dasi already feel that this is Pragya. Aaliya gets worried and says she should ask the doctor to increase the frequency of shocks to Munni and they should quickly get her home and make her Pragya.

Pragya wakes up and finds Abhi sleeping on chair by her side. She thanks God that he is safe, while Simolika is peeping inside the room to know if Pragya thinks that she pushed her. Dadi catches her and she shouts and Abhi wakes up. Dadi asks her why she is peeping in like thieves and she starts to fumble. Abhi comes out and says she must be worried for Pragya as she was running after her as if she is about kill her. Dadi says she doesn’t think she should peep in like this and Abhi asks her to let it be and tells her that Pragya is conscious now. Dadi calls out for everyone and tells them that Pragya is awake. Everyone gather around Pragya and Dadi says she has done a brilliant thing and says she has won her heart. She says may God bless her with life but Pragya asks her to not say all this and everyone asks her why she put her life in danger. She says it would be better to get unconscious again as they all think she isn’t right. Everyone say that it’s good that she is fine and Dadi blesses her for happiness. Abhi leaves the room and Purab follows after and Disha seems worried.

Mitali starts talking this and that but Pragya is focused on Abhi and Purab. Purab asks Abhi what has happened to him and he says he is tired of the fight between his mind and his heart as his mind tells him that she is Munni but his heart feels that she is Pragya and now he won’t listen to any of them but to Pragya only.

Simolika points a gun at Vikram’s head and says he is a cheater and he let Khan Chacha to run. Vikram says Khan played him but she let Pragya run in front of her. Simolika gets pissed off and says to Vikram that Pragya is her biggest enemy and she fails to understand that if she isn’t Pragya then why does she always save his life.

