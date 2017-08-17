Kumkum Bhagya 17 August 2017 full episode written update: Abhi announces that Purab has married someone

Kumkum Bhagya 17 August 2017 full episode written update: Abhi says he has planned something special for him and Raj asks if it is some sort of a welcome party Kumkum Bhagya 17 August 2017 full episode written update: Abhi says he has planned something special for him and Raj asks if it is some sort of a welcome party

In the first scene Munni pleads to goddess Durga to send Pragya back and puts the red kumkum from the plate on her forehead and says that she is putting it as a prasad of goddess Durga and this shouldn’t be mistaken for Abhi’s name. She says she must go now as she should see what Abhi is upto.

There Purab calls Abhi from midway where the truck driver has stopped for refreshments, and tells him about Disha and how he married her halfway. Abhi asks him to come over quickly. Sangram Singh on the other hand reaches the hotel where Purab stayed and asks the receptionist for Purab’s address in Mumbai, the receptionist says it’s against their policy but Sangram Singh grabs his collars and pulls him over the desk while his goons ask him to calm down and to not create a scene as this isn’t their area. Sangram Singh leaves him and turns to pull out revolver and points it at the receptionist and asks him again, who then tells him the address.

There at Mehra house Dadi, Dasi, Munni, Mitali, Taaiji and Raj are waiting in the hall as Abhi has called them to talk. Everyone asks each other if anyone has any idea but no one does. Munni thinks it must be about her while Tannu says it shouldn’t be to throw her and Aaliya out of the house. Abhi comes there and Raj asks him why has he called them this early in the morning and Abhi asks them to relax as it’s good news. He then tells them that Purab has married a girl and he is bringing her home.

He says some problem took place in their marriage and so he is bringing the girl home. Everyone is happy, but Aaliya and Tannu get tensed. Munni wonders if she should smile as half of them are happy or she shouldn’t as Aaliya doesn’t seem to be. Abhi says he has planned something special for him and Raj asks if it is some sort of a welcome party. Abhi says he has planned to get them married that same evening as they couldn’t complete the phera ceremony. Tannu holds Aaliya’s hand and she is completely cold. Next we see Aaliya shouting in her room wondering how can Purab marry someone and that she loves him. She asks why is Abhi not able to see that. She says Abhi wants to help the whole world but can’t see his sister.

She says he loves Pragya then why can’t he understand that she loves Purab and can’t let him go. She puts her hand on burning candle and Tannu pulls her and says it could burn her. Aaliya says she is burning inside out and Tannu slaps her. Aaliya calm down and starts crying and pleads to Tannu to stop Purab marrying that girl and get him to marry her while Mitali comes and sees that and pities Aaliya.

