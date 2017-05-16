Kumkum Bhagya 16th May 2017 full episode written update: Pragya tries to fool the goons in order to escape

Kumkum Bhagya 16th May 2017 full episode written update: Pragya starts a melodrama that her husband has left her and now she can’t relax so she needs some alcohol to sleep. Kumkum Bhagya 16th May 2017 full episode written update: Pragya starts a melodrama that her husband has left her and now she can’t relax so she needs some alcohol to sleep.

The episode starts with Purab pressing Aaliya’s neck when Dadi comes to her rescue. She warns Aaliya that if anything happens to Pragya, she won’t come to her rescue again. The next scene shows goons trying to fool Pragya by enjoying a fake video of the wedding pretending it to be Abhi and Tanu’s. Nikhil calls the goons and asks them to keep an eye on Pragya as Abhi is out in search of her. He tells them that he is coming there as they have to finish her. Nikhil says to Tanu that he is going to the site meanwhile she should go home and try to contact Abhi, but Tanu argues to come along. Nikhil tries to make her understand but she says she’ll go as she wants to see Pragya dying. Nikhil slaps Tanu and tells her that he’ll kill her by himself and she should go home as he doesn’t want anyone to doubt her when Pragya will be killed.

There, at Abhi’s house Tanu’s mom shouts and says Tanu is nowhere to be found, she taunts Sarla that she is responsible for the incomplete wedding of Abhi and Tanu. She blames that Pragya is at her house and Sarla has created all this scene to stop Abhi and Tanu’s wedding. Sarla gets offended and says why can’t she see that Abhi loves Pragya and not Tanu otherwise Abhi could have completed the last “phera” and then gone for Pragya but he couldn’t stay because he loves Pragya and can’t see her in trouble.

Next scene shows goons playing betting games and Pragya notices that their head has gone out and rest all are greedy for money.

Abhi stops at a tea vendor to inquire about Pragya and that vehicle. The vendor tells him that he has seen Pragya when Abhi shows him her pic. He shows him the way in which they were headed to. Abhi goes in the same direction.

Pragya thinks to herself that now that the wedding didn’t happen, then someone must know that she has been kidnapped and surely Abhi will be out to look for her so she should escape from here.

Pragya starts weeping to fool the goons and they ask her the matter. Pragya starts a melodrama that her husband has left her and now she can’t relax so she needs some alcohol to sleep. The goons refuse to give her that but Pragya asks them to take her jewellery from the vehicle and requests them for some alcohol.

